Kenosha police: 55 face charges linked to violent summer protests
KENOSHA — Fifty-five people are facing charges related to violent demonstrations in Kenosha, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer, police said Friday.
Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in August while Blake resisted arrest during a domestic dispute, leaving him paralyzed. Blake, who is Black, was holding a knife during a scuffle with police. Sheskey has not been charged, but Blake filed a civil lawsuit this week accusing him of using excessive force.
The shooting, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The violent protests in Kenosha lasted for several nights.
“Large numbers of people engaged in lawful protest; however, many engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity,” Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement.
An Illinois teenager is facing multiple charges, including two homicide counts. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is accused of opening fire on protesters with an AR-15-style rifle, killing two people and injuring a third. According to prosecutors, Rittenhouse said he traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 to protect businesses from protesters.
Black Lives Matter supporters have painted him as a trigger-happy white supremacist. Rittenhouse argues he was attacked and fired in self-defense.
Miskinis said 49 adults and six minors are facing charges including arson, burglary, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. He said 35 of those charged are Kenosha residents. The new tally did not include Rittenhouse.
Police are trying to identify “many more suspects,” Miskinis said, noting, “More arrests are expected in the coming months.”
Wisconsin bars, restaurants can soon sell cocktails to go
MADISON — Bars and restaurants in Wisconsin can sell cocktails to go starting on Sunday.
Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law Friday, just before happy hour, but it won’t take effect until after it’s published on Sunday.
The bill won bipartisan approval in the Legislature. It allows for mixed drinks and glasses of wine to be sold to go as long as they have tamper-evident seals. It takes effect immediately.
The drinks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery. More than 30 states have similar laws.
The Wisconsin Grocers Association and the Wisconsin Public Health Association were the only registered opponents to the measure. Supporters include groups representing the state’s tourism, hotel and lodging industries, bars and restaurants.
Supporters have been pushing for the law change for a year, saying it offers another way for bars and restaurants suffering from drops in attendance to get by during the pandemic.
Former Columbus mayor pleads guilty to bank fraud
COLUMBUS — The former mayor of Columbus has pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges in federal court.
Michael Eisenga was accused of fraudulently obtaining a nearly $7 million loan for a grocery store development in Columbus.
“Unfortunately, it’s all true, your honor,” Eisenga, 49, told U.S. District Judge William Conley at a virtual plea hearing Thursday.
“What I did, your honor, was I created a fake lease showing that there was a lease between a third-party grocery chain and the LLC that owned the grocery store building,” Eisenga said. “And I used that to obtain financing from Alliant Credit Union. I knew at the time that I did that that the lease was a false lease and that I did not, in fact, have a lease with that grocery store chain.”
According to an indictment, Eisenga claimed to Alliant Credit Union that the grocery store property was under lease to Festival Foods, and that the lease was guaranteed by Supervalu Holdings Inc. But neither was true.
Alliant told investigators it would not have issued the loan to Eisenga without the lease and the guarantee, the State Journa l reported.
Eisenga faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He remains free pending a sentencing hearing set for June 23.
Governor signs bill designed to lower prescription drug costs
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law a plan designed to lower prescription drug costs in Wisconsin.
The bill that Evers signed sets new requirements for pharmacy benefit managers. They negotiate prices with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurers. The bill, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, requires pharmacy benefit managers to register with the state and submit annual reports with the state on rebates they receive from drug makers and whether those savings were passed on to customers.
It also prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from not letting pharmacists tell patients about cheaper alternatives to their prescriptions.
“The prescription drug supply chain can be a confusing and opaque system that often sends folks jumping through hoops just to access their life-saving medications,” Evers said in a statement. “That’s just wrong. Period.”
He said the new law takes important steps toward increasing transparency and protecting the state’s most vulnerable. Evers signed the bill at Bridge Community Clinic in Wausau.
Evers vetoes bill requiring plan for state workers to return
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required him to submit a plan within three weeks for returning state employees to work out of their offices during the pandemic.
Evers said in his veto message that more state employees are scheduled to return to their offices starting April 5 and the goal is to resume normal operations this summer.
Evers said he was vetoing the bill because it encroaches on his authority as governor to administer and oversee employment policy. Republicans in the Legislature have been pushing for state employees to return to their offices as COVID-19 case counts drop in Wisconsin and vaccinations go up.
Evers. in his veto message, also defended the work being done remotely by state employees, saying they have gone above and beyond to serve during the pandemic.
“This work should not be discounted or demeaned,” Evers said. “These workers deserve our gratitude and respect.”
In addition to pushing for state employees to return to the office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week called on Wisconsin’s business community to “step up” and return workers to offices by the Fourth of July.
3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said Friday that they have cracked the case.
UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn’t been recognized as an official student organization since 2015.
Police said they acted on a tip, and that the three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine. The stolen tree was about 30 yards from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers.
The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.
After learning how rare the tree was, and that police were investigating, the students destroyed it and disposed of it outside of the city, university police said.
Each of the students was cited for removing the tree, which is punishable by a $200 fine.