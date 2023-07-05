An eastern Iowa company that applied more than 1.5 million gallons of manure to a field and contaminated a nearby creek in 2021 did not take steps to stop the contamination after it was discovered, according to state regulators.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently fined Cat-Nip Ridge Manure Application, of Lone Tree, $8,000 for the incident.
The company was hired to inject manure from a hog confinement south of Bloomfield into the soil of a field in October 2021, a DNR order said. After the work concluded, another company that manages the facility reported that water was flowing from tile lines that drain the field.
A DNR officer went to the field the next day and noted pools of manure on the field’s surface. He saw manure had been applied to the area of a surface tile intake and also close to the edges of the field, where there was manure runoff.
Recommended for you
Further, manure that went into the underground tiling discharged onto land and through a culvert. An unknown amount of manure went into a nearby creek.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says short-term exposures of aquatic life to ammonia nitrate in concentrations of 17 parts per million can be toxic, and the DNR says much lower concentrations of less than 3 parts per million can cause fish kills in certain situations.
Tests of the contaminated creek water revealed ammonia concentrations of more than 100 parts per million along with a significant amount of bacteria. Lab tests noted E. coli concentrations of up to 2.4 million in less than a half cup of water. That’s about 10,000 times the safe limit for swimming at state beaches.