Iowa authorities suspect homicide after body found in ditch
KELLOGG, Iowa — Authorities in rural central Iowa have opened a homicide investigation after officials responding to a fire in a roadside ditch found a body there.
Officials were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release. Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found the body.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police also have not given any information on how the person died, but say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Shooting leaves 1 dead at Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES — Des Moines police said a man died early Thursday after being shot at an apartment complex.
Officers were called at 12:36 a.m. to investigate a shooting at the complex. When they arrived, they found people trying to help a 21-year-old man who had been shot.
Fire department medics began treating the man and took him to a hospital, where he died.
The death was the 19th homicide this year in Des Moines.
3 people die when Orangeville house is engulfed in flames
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. — Three people have died in a house in northern Illinois, authorities said.
The fire in Orangeville, a town northwest of Rockford near the Wisconsin state line, was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, WREX-TV reported.
Two people were found dead in the home, and a third died at a hospital, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kentucky man arrested after body parts found in duffel bags
MARKHAM, Ill. — A Kentucky man has been arrested in suburban Chicago after parts of his girlfriend’s body were found in duffel bags he had toted aboard a Greyhound bus, authorities said.
Melvin Martin Jr., 30, has been charged with fleeing prosecution, Markham city spokesman Michael Taylor said Wednesday.
Martin was arrested Monday at the Markham Public Library after curious family members looked into the bags that Martin seemed preoccupied with since arriving aboard the Greyhound bus from Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Taylor said.
A severed head and other body parts were found in the bags, and police in Kentucky found the woman’s torso, he said.
Martin had moved the two bags to the home’s garage, and the family made the discovery after Martin had left for the library, Taylor said.
The 31-year-old woman was Martin’s girlfriend, and it appeared her death was the result of a domestic dispute that occurred about a month ago, Markham police Chief Terry White said at a news conference.
“He indicated that, as grotesque as it might sound, that he still wanted to be with at least part of her,” White said.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released.
Pandemic permanently closes at least 50 Chicago restaurants
CHICAGO — More than 50 restaurants in the Chicago area have permanently closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chicago Tribune reported the figure as part of a snapshot of the city’s restaurant scene six months into a pandemic which has forced closures and caused widespread job loss.
Restaurant owner have said they’re particularly concerned about the winter months if things don’t change and restrictions on indoor dining remain in place.
Chicago officials launched a competition last month for creative outdoor dining ideas for the winter months and have received more than 600 submissions so far. They include tents, heated tables and domes. The winners get a $5,000 cash prize and the chance to try out the idea at restaurants and bars in Chicago.
U.S. trade official touts Foxconn deal
MADISON, Wis. — Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said Thursday that he’s confident Foxconn Technology Group’s project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that will bear great fruit down the road as the world economy recovers and they come online with all of their facilities,” Navarro said.
The state’s 2017 contract with Foxconn would provide incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if Foxconn reaches the 13,000-employee benchmark and makes a $10 billion capital investment in the state.
The original plan to build large panels for TV screens has been scrapped in favor of manufacturing small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
DNR reports wolf population grows 13% in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate that the state’s wolf population has increased by about 13%.
The Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that surveys put the overwinter population between 1,034 and 1,057 wolves. The 2018-19 estimate was 914 to 978 wolves. The number of packs detected increased from 243 to 253.