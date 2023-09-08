Building Collapse Iowa

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen on May 30 in Davenport, Iowa. According to a report released by officials on Thursday, the partial building collapse in Iowa that killed three people was caused by the removal of brick and inadequate shoring of the 116-year-old structure.

 Erin Hooley - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A partial building collapse in Iowa that killed three people in May was caused by the removal of brick and inadequate shoring of the 116-year-old structure, according to a report released by officials Thursday.

The 113-page investigative report by two engineering companies also blamed the collapse on an improper understanding of a structural bearing wall, inadequate oversight of repairs and a history of improper maintenance.

Recommended for you