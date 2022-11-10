CHICAGO — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat in Illinois' 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen's favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress.

Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, in Tuesday's election. The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois, but it no longer contains Jo Daviess County. The Associated Press called the close race on Thursday.

