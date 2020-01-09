Man sentenced to 55 years for attack on elderly Iowa woman
NEVADA — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the violent robbery and assault of an elderly central Iowa woman.
Manuel Eduardo Balderas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in November to second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury, the Des Moines Register reported.
Balderas was one of three men accused of breaking into a then-82-year-old woman’s Kelley home in August 2018, temporarily blinding the grandmother before beating and robbing her. Investigators say the woman was also sexually assaulted.
Balderas had been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, but prosecutors dropped that charge and three others in exchange for his guilty pleas.
The other two suspects — 19-year-old Jacob Jimenez and a 17-year-old — have also pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and assault and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.
Police have said Jimenez is the grandson of the victim and that he led Balderas and a 17-year-old to the woman’s home to carry out the crime.
Ex-police chief pleads guilty to lying about hours worked
DUNKERTON — The former police chief of a small eastern Iowa town has pleaded guilty to charges that she collected pay for hours she didn’t work.
Black Hawk County District Court records say Katherine Krieger, 25, entered the pleas Monday to charges of theft and felonious misconduct in office. Both carry sentences of up to five years in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.
Prosecutors agreed in a plea deal to drop misdemeanor counts of records tampering, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Krieger in August 2018 was named chief of the Dunkerton force, which consisted of a chief and two part-time officers. The town of about 830 residents sits around 100 miles northeast of Des Moines.
Krieger collected pay for hours in Dunkerton when she was working another law enforcement job and for training and meetings she never attended in March and April 2019, prosecutors said. Court records say she received $3,000 in unearned pay.
She was arrested on June 27, and City Council members approved her termination during a special meeting that night.
Officials investigating what they say was murder-suicide
COLO — Officers are investigating the deaths of two people in what Story County officials said was a murder-suicide.
A relative called 911 after discovering the bodies around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Colo.
The Story County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release the names of the two, nor provide information about the causes of their deaths.
State officials have joined the investigation.
Iowa City man admits sex trafficking 2 teenage girls
DES MOINES — A May sentencing is scheduled for an Iowa City man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two teenage girls.
Arrion West Jr. entered two guilty pleas Monday in U.S. District Court. His sentencing is set for May 4.
West admitted in a plea agreement that he recruited a 15-year-old and arranged for her to have sex with men in October and November last year. And he admitted recruiting a 17-year-old through a dating app in January 2018 and advertising her as an escort for commercial sex acts from February through March on various websites.