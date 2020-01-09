News in your town

Iowa news in brief

Ex-police chief pleads guilty to lying about hours worked

Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana

Judge orders Google to turn over a full year of Jussie Smollett’s data as part of special prosecutor probe

Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Fears of Sanders win growing among Democratic establishment

News in brief

Nitrate problem shows up in Amana Colonies water supply

Report: CPS had 140 residency violations complaints in 2019

Iowa news in brief

Illinois will stop collecting on unpaid red-light tickets

Nitrate problem shows up in Amana Colonies water supply

Iowa news in brief

News in brief

Wisconsin GOP resurrects bill to make English official language

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus to enter NFL draft

Lake Michigan surfer makes eco-friendly surfboards

Celebrated Des Moines chef eager to encourage students

News in brief

2 snowmobile riders die after plunging into Wisconsin lake

Breast milk depots growing in Wisconsin to help more babies

Iowa court: Automated speeding tickets not a public record

News in brief

Mom charged with killing sons in stabbing, high-rise plunge

Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank

Iowa men will fly around world to bring vaccines to children

After successful debut, Pritzker has work on taxes, ethics

Iowa DHS penalizes Medicaid provider for delayed payments

Boys killed in Chicago stabbing, fall identified

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa risk pool, under fire for travel, seeks to block audit

Armed suspect surrenders after taking hostage at Rockford, Ill., credit union

Iowa risk pool, under fire for travel, seeks to block audit

Iowa court: Automated speeding tickets not a public record

Wisconsin county official accused of choking farm worker

News in brief

Conservatives seek immediate purge of voters in Wisconsin

2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

Iowa officials taking comments on new hemp growing rules

Driver in fatal chase crash in Davenport makes plea deal

Wisconsin fire agencies ditch hazardous firefighting foam