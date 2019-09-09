Police investigate fatal shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Burlington, Iowa.
Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer said officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after multiple gunshots were reported. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police are interviewing several witnesses to the shooting to learn more about the suspect. Police did not immediately release the identities of the victim or suspect.
Milwaukee officer shoots, wounds man near suspect
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was near a suspect police were trying to arrest.
The shooting happened early Sunday while police were trying to arrest a suspect in a high-speed chase.
The 41-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot suffered a serious injury, but police said he is expected to survive.
Police said officers tried to stop a speeding car, which led police on a chase. At one point, the suspect reversed his vehicle and struck a police car. The suspect then ran into a house. The officer believed the 22-year-old suspect was reaching for a weapon and fired one shot at the suspect, but struck a man “who was in close proximity.”
The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on standard administrative duty. Milwaukee police are investigating.
Body of missing 18-year-old found in suburban Chicago
HUNTLEY, Ill. — Authorities say the body of a missing 18-year-old has been found in suburban Chicago after a week of searches.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and coroner said Aidan Beckford’s body was found by a search volunteer’s dog on Saturday afternoon in an unincorporated area of suburban McHenry County. The area includes a wooded tract, the Fox River and neighborhood homes.
Authorities did not release further details on the discovery or how long the Huntley man had been dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Beckford was last seen the evening of Aug. 30 when he exited a vehicle without shoes. Authorities had said he ran off after an argument with a relative.
Law enforcement, volunteers and his family have been searching in that area since then.