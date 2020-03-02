Milwaukee police: Man killed in shooting involving officer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night that killed a 49-year-old man.
Police said during a news conference early Sunday that officers discovered the man with a firearm after responding to a report about 11 p.m. Saturday, WTMJ-TV reported.
“As they confronted that individual, officers discharged their firearms at the suspect, fatally wounding him,” Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, Brunson said.
No further details have been released.
Prosecutors turn over evidence in slain attorney case
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Prosecutors investigating the death of a prominent Illinois attorney have turned over more than 65 pieces of evidence, including a recording of an interview with the suspect.
Pharmacy student Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, has been accused of killing attorney Randy Gori in January and holding two children captive at Gori’s home in Edwardsville.
The other evidence turned over last month includes interviews with more than 30 people, police car video recordings and surveillance video from Gori’s home.
Banowetz faces three counts of first degree murder and three counts of theft, among other things.
Investigators haven’t commented on a motive, but the crime also included the theft of a Rolls-Royce SUV, cash and cellphones.
Banowetz has pleaded not guilty.
He remained in custody at the Madison County Jail. A message left at the Madison County Public Defender’s office, which is representing Banowetz, wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Iowa
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — A Powerball ticket that was sold in northwest Iowa is worth $1 million.
Iowa Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Correctionville, Iowa, matched five of the six winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.
The ticket was sold at a Brew convenience store. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa lottery for selling the winning ticket.
No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing. As a result, the prize will grow to $90 million for Wednesday’s drawing.