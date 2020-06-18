Parolee charged with shooting Chicago officer in knee
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old South Side Chicago man faces four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer who was trying to arrest him.
Steven McGee allegedly fired at officers who were attempting to stop him in connection with a June 10 aggravated assault with a handgun, police said.
Officers did not return fire when McGee started shooting at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital in good condition. He has not been identified.
McGee was on parole for a 2016 armed robbery conviction in Chicago, county and state records show.
McGee is also facing felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said.
Man charged with murder-for-hire against accuser, motherGREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill the teen and her mother.
Laene Piontek made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon via video conference on two counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.
WLUK-TV reports a criminal complaint says Piontek offered another inmate in the Brown County Jail $20,000 to kill the two.
Piontek was charged earlier this month with repeated sexual assault of a child.
Court commissioner Chad Resar set the bond at $100,000 cash.
Defense attorney Michael Levine called the charges “frivolous,” “ridiculous” and a “disingenuous complaint based on nonsense.” He noted Piontek hasn’t been able to post the $50,000 cash bond in the sexual assault case while asking for a lower bond.
Piontek returns to court June 26 for a preliminary hearing.
3 killed in single-car crash on Chicago’s South SideCHICAGO — Three people were killed when a car they were riding in slammed into a fire hydrant and then a tree on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday, police said.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the car was on West 87th Street in the Marycrest neighborhood at about 3 a.m. when the driver for an unknown reason lost control of the vehicle. The force of the crash caused four of the five occupants to be ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man and a woman identified only as Jane Doe were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were both listed in fair condition. The names of the victims were not released pending notification of next of kin.
Police: Husband shoots wife in suburban Des Moines
URBANDALE — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested a man they say tried to kill his wife.
Police officers and medics were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, Urbandale police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The woman’s husband, 45-year-old Andrew Wood, was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, police said. He was being held without bond Wednesday in the Polk County Jail.