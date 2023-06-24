MADISON, Wis. — A package of bipartisan measures bolstering affordable housing in Wisconsin has received final approval from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, while Republicans have signed off on more than half a billion dollars to pay for the effort.
Evers signed five bills into law Thursday establishing loan programs for builders and landlords and making it easier for developers to get permits for new residences. One of the measures sets limits on who can challenge permitting decisions and requires that local governments approve permits for residential housing projects that don’t violate local standards.
Meanwhile, Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget-writing committee set aside $525 million on Thursday to fund the new loans, which are targeted to projects that improve aging units, expand infrastructure such as roads and utilities to serve affordable housing, or convert vacant commercial buildings into affordable housing.
1 worker dies in an explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory
EAST ALTON, Ill. — An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory killed one employee, authorities said.
“We were driving through there and heard a big boom, pushed the van a little bit,” said Dustin Courtouise, who lives in East Alton, the site of Winchester ammunition.
The factory, which is owned by Olin Corp., is about 20 miles north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
“There was a loud explosion heard throughout the town,” East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said.
TV stations reported that the explosion Thursday involved a truck. Winchester said it would fully investigate the “tragedy.”
State faults caterer after 51 fall ill after Iowa wedding
ALTOONA, Iowa — More than 50 people got sick after attending an Iowa wedding, and the bride’s concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.
Lindsey Graham-Humphreys told the Des Moines Register that her new husband got sick the morning after the wedding and that she soon learned of others who were also sick. Eventually, she found that 51 people had fallen ill.
Graham-Humphreys contacted the Fireside Grille in Altoona, which catered the wedding. When she didn’t get a satisfying response, she contacted the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
The agency cited five violations, including that pork tenderloins were stored at 44.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The state requires meat to be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Authorities: Man killed by deputy was wielding pellet gun
SHEFFIELD, Iowa — The man killed by a deputy in Iowa earlier this week was wielding a pellet gun, investigators said.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday identified the man killed as 30-year-old Matt Davis, of Hampton, Iowa.
Franklin County deputies were called to a home Tuesday night on a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies said Davis was holding a handgun and when told to drop it, he refused and walked toward the deputies.
At that point, Davis allegedly pointed the gun at a passing vehicle and deputies shot Davis, who was struck once. He died at the scene. No officers were hurt.
Iowa State Patrol and DCI were asked to investigate, and determined that Davis’ weapon was a pellet gun.