Suspect pleads not guilty to killing state trooper
GRUNDY CENTER — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.
Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder for the April 9 killing of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home. Instead, Lang’s attorney filed a written plea Sunday. A trial date has not been set.
Prosecutors have said Lang opened fire on state troopers during the standoff, killing Smith, and was in turn later shot three times by troopers returning fire. Lang has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.
3 men charged in 3 shooting deaths will be tried together
DES MOINES — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting deaths of three Des Moines teens will be tried together.
Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate trials for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of two brothers and their friend. Polk County Judge David Porter last week granted prosecutors’ motion to try the men’s cases together.
Officers found the bodies of brothers Devonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, and a friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright, on Jan. 30 in a southeast Des Moines duplex after responding to reports of shots fired. Police believe robbery was the motive.
A new date for the trial has not been set.
SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment.
About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines. The west end of the town was evacuated after the derailment.
Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said the railroad’s hazardous materials experts worked with first responders through the night to contain the blaze.
Tysver said several cars involved in the derailment were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. An empty tank car on the train had been carrying liquid ammonia nitrate.
The railroad said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had collapsed underneath the train.