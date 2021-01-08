Reynolds decries riot but says many believe vote ‘not valid’
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday condemned the destructive riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in four deaths and the suspension of Congress, but she remained sympathetic to assertions questioning the integrity of the presidential election.
In a call with reporters, Reynolds said the mayhem in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday was unacceptable and that those responsible should be prosecuted. But even while criticizing the violence, Reynolds said the protesters’ claim that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidency should be addressed.
“I don’t care what your politics are or what you believe happened in this election. When you have half of the electorate that feels that maybe something is not valid, then that’s a concern for our republic and we want to do everything we can to address that,” she said.
Reynolds is a Republican and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and appeared at his Iowa campaign stops in the months leading up to the November election. Trump won a majority of votes in Iowa but lost the national election by more than 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes.
The governor did not criticize Trump for encouraging supporters before the violent attack and afterwards when he told them in a video message that he loved them but they should go home.
The governor also declined to acknowledge Biden’s victory until Thursday, when she said Congress had certified the election result and that Trump had promised a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20.
Reynolds has been willing to allow those discrediting the election to continue to cast doubt, saying Trump should pursue legal challenges. Those actions have been repeatedly dismissed by state and federal judges as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.
When asked if she and other Republican leaders should have more quickly rejected false claims of election fraud, she said people need to stop pointing fingers and move forward.
“We need to stop the rhetoric and we need to sit at the table and we need to have constructive conversations, and part of that is putting the phone down, getting off social media and really figuring out how we can come to the table and work together,” she said.
U.S. Attorney for state’s Southern District resigns
DES MOINES — U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa announced his resignation from the office Thursday.
Krickbaum did not give a reason for the resignation.
President Donald Trump appointed him to the job in 2017. Before his appointment, Krickbaum worked for almost a decade as a career prosecutor in Chicago and Des Moines. The federal prosecutor’s office for the Southern District hold courts in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs.
No replacement or interim U.S. Attorney was named.
“Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life,” Krickbaum said in the release. “I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They have done great things, and they have many more to come.”
Mason City awarded $150,000 for river walk project
MASON CITY — Mason City officials have announced that the city has been awarded a $150,000 grant for its proposed Willow Creek Riverwalk.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the grant award earlier this week, the Globe Gazette reported. The department’s announcement said the effort will promote current and future downtown revitalization efforts in Mason City.
The project will include a prominent “hearth” gathering location, a new pathway through the mall parking lot, new “Sculptures on Parade” artwork and trail improvements.
Last year, city officials budgeted the project at $1.2 million. Mayor Bill Schickel said the city is in talks with other partners to work on making the project happen.