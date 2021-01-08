News in your town

More demand Illinois congresswoman who cited Hitler resign

Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future

Illinois teen pleads not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

Iowa coronavirus deaths push state to new monthly high

Man who killed Iowa woman in hit-and-run sentenced to prison

Lawyer with Wisconsin firm involved in Trump's call to Georgia official resigns

Businesses, public health agencies at odds over virus bill

Wisconsin gun dealers still trying to keep up with demand

Former city clerk given probation after stealing funds in Iowa