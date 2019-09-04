News in your town

Iowa dad gets 5 years for causing baby son's injuries

Woman arrested in double shooting deaths in Cedar Rapids

Marine biologist from Wisconsin among victims of California boat fire

Police say Iowa woman died after crashing during chase

Proposals designed to help struggling Wisconsin farmers

Iowa and Illinois news in brief

Conservation Congress asks DNR for wasting disease changes

Labor Day violence: Shootings sharply up as fewer Chicago police officers deployed on streets than last year