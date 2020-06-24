Lawsuit seeks to stop abortion waiting period
DES MOINES — Two organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop a 24-hour waiting period for abortions that was approved by Iowa lawmakers in the closing hours of the legislative session.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit in state court. The suit seeks to block the measure and to impose a temporary injunction to stop it from taking effect July 1.
Opponents of the waiting period expect it to be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is an outspoken opponent of abortion.
The waiting period was approved on the last day of a shortened legislative session when House Republicans added a last-minute amendment without debate to an unrelated bill.
The waiting period has been a priority of Republicans who were angered by an Iowa Supreme Court ruling two years ago that found a 72-hour waiting period law was unconstitutional. The court also declared the Iowa Constitution guarantees women the right to control their own bodies, including making decisions about abortion.
Since the last ruling, Reynolds has appointed four justices to the Iowa Supreme Court and Republicans are hopeful the current court will reach a different conclusion.
School secretary accused of misusing funds
DES MOINES — A former Iowa elementary school secretary failed to deposit more than $26,000 that was collected from fundraisers into the correct accounts, instead spending some of the money on personal expenses like mortgage payments, according to a new report.
Auditor Rob Sand’s office said in a report released Tuesday that Danielle Arnold improperly used bank accounts belonging to North Linn Elementary School and the school districts’ Parent Teacher Organizations. She resigned last year from her position at the school after she was placed on administrative leave, The Gazette reported.
Neither North Linn Superintendent Doug Tuetken nor Arnold responded to requests for comment Monday.
Arnold, in an interview with a Linn County Sheriff’s Office detective in June 2019, “admitted using PTO funds for personal purposes,” according to the auditor’s report, and submitted a written statement that said she was worried about making her mortgage payments when she started. She said in a written statement that she had intended to pay the money back.
Sand has shared his report with prosecutors, but no charges have been filed.
“Anyone out there who is responsible for taxpayer money should know if they misuse it we will find out about it,” Sand said.
“And we will investigate it.”