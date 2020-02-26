Nestle Purina to add 60 jobs
CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina has announced it will expand operations at its Clinton plant and create about 60 new jobs.
A company news release said the $140 million investment will add processing and packaging lines for dry pet food, which has grown about 7% in the past year.
Purina first opened in Clinton in 1969 and now employs 360 workers.
“Purina’s Clinton factory plays a unique role in the company’s network of 21 factories across the United States,” Purina said. “The location is a hub for innovation and design of new products, in addition to producing flagship brands including Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan.”
Former bus driver set for trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former school bus driver in Cedar Rapids accused of sexual misconduct is scheduled to go on trial in May.
Linn County court records say Thomas Williams, 57, pleaded not guilty last week to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and sexually exploitation by a school employee. His trial is set to begin May 11.
A letter sent to parents by the College Community School District said officials were informed about what the district said was “inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student” on Jan. 2. Investigators have said Williams forced a 10-year-old girl to sit on his lap inside the bus he drove in a district parking lot. Court documents say he grabbed the girl’s head and tried to kiss her before she pulled away and got off the bus.
The district has since fired Williams. The district serves about 6,000 students and includes parts of southwest Cedar Rapids, the cities of Ely, Fairfax, Shueyville, Swisher and Walford along with surrounding rural area.
Bloomberg campaign vandalized
CHICAGO — Police are investigating vandalism at an office for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Chicago’s North Side.
Spray-painted across four windows on the front of a building were the terms “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch,” Chicago police reported. The vandalism was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday.
“This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement.
No one has been arrested for the vandalism, police said.
DNA, database leads to arrest
WHEATON, Ill. — Ohio authorities relying on DNA and public genealogy databases arrested a man in connection with the 2016 deaths in Illinois of an elderly woman and her son, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Jonathan Hurst, who formerly lived in Chicago, is accused of beating to death 85-year-old Patricia Wilson, and her son, Robert Wilson, 64, in their Sycamore, Ill., home in August 2016. Extradition proceedings have begun to return the man to Illinois to face two counts of first-degree murder.
Authorities say they linked Hurst to the pair’s deaths through a DNA profile that was checked with public genealogy databases.
The bodies of the mother and son were found in their home in a town of about 17,000 people located 70 miles west of Chicago. An auto belonging to the mother was recovered eight days after the murders near Lincoln Park Zoo. It is believed Hurst acted alone.
3 more die in snowmobile crashes
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say three people died in snowmobile accidents last weekend in Wisconsin, boosting the number of deaths to 17 for the season.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said all three of the victims were from Illinois. Two of them died after striking trees and one person was killed after being struck by another snowmobile rider. Two accidents occurred in Vilas County and one in Iron County.
There have been nine fatalities this month. That includes a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who failed to stop at an intersection of a public trail and highway and collided with a car, a 28-year-old Wisconsin man who struck a fence on private land and a 29-year-old woman who struck several trees.
Alcohol, excess speed and driver inexperience the leading causes of snowmobile accidents, according to the DNR.
Wisconsin AG joins Juul probe
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that he has joined nearly 40 other state attorneys general in an investigation into whether electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc.’s advertising targeted underage youth.
The 38-state probe also will center on the company’s claims about the nicotine content and safety of its products, Kaul said.
Juul spokesman Austin Finan said the company will seek to earn society’s trust by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators and public health officials to fight underage use of vaping products.
California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, have sued Juul over advertising they allege targets young people. Juul bought advertisements on websites designed for teens and children, like seventeen.com, nickjr.com and the cartoonnetwork.com, according to Massachusetts’ filing.