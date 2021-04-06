Wisconsin governor declares emergency because of wildfires
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to dangerous wildfire conditions throughout the state.
The executive order will ensure support from the Wisconsin National Guard and use of the Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters. It directs all state agencies to assist when needed in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.
There have been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin, burning over 1,400 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting around the state.
“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Evers said in a statement.
The National Weather Service said weather conditions continue to be conducive to wildfires, including gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.
Siblings, ages 1 and 2, located after Amber Alert issued
MILWAUKEE — Two young siblings who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been located and their mother is recovering after she was shot in Milwaukee.
The warning for the endangered children was issued about 5 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the children, ages 1 and 2, were taken by their father after he shot their mother on the city’s north side and fled in her vehicle.
The 20-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Authorities canceled the Amber Alert about 11 p.m. after the children were located. Details on how the siblings were found or their conditions have not been released.
Their father remains at large.
Authorities: Iowa woman killed by out-of-control grass fire
MARION, Iowa — A woman in eastern Iowa was killed by a grass fire she was attending that grew out of control, authorities there said.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon near a soccer complex north of Marion, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators said Carol Woodson, 79, of Marion, had been trying to tend the fire. Emergency responders found Woodson on the ground, engulfed in smoke and flames. She died at the scene.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation into her death.
While there were no fire bans in the state at the time of time of the blaze, the National Weather Service had advised against open burns because of elevated wind gusts, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
Cedar Rapids police investigating fatal stabbing at hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man over the weekend at a local motel.
The stabbing happened around midnight Sunday, when someone called 911 to report a person had been stabbed in a Residence Inn guest room, police said in a news release Monday.
Arriving officers and paramedics found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper torso. The man, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene, despite medics’ attempts to save his life, police said.
Two men at the scene of the stabbing were arrested, including Victoriano Dias-Barrera, 39, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. The second man, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was arrested on a Texas warrant charging him with murder in a separate case in that state, police said.
Investigators believe several people were in the room at the time of the stabbing. An initial investigation indicates that the victim and suspect, who knew each other, argued before the stabbing.
Suburban Chicago man charged in relative’s stabbing death
BELLWOOD, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man charged in a relative’s fatal stabbing used a “samurai knife” to stab the 76-year-old victim dozens of times inside her home, a prosecutor said.
Isaiah Jones, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in Thursday’s killing of 76-year-old Jearlean Willingham in the Cook County village of Bellwood. Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz denied bail on Sunday for Jones, citing the evidence and “viciousness” of the crime.
Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Christina Dracopoulos said at Sunday’s court hearing that Willingham was Jones’ “step-great-grandmother” and he had been staying at her home, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Dracopoulos said Jones took what the suspect described as a “samurai knife” and repeatedly stabbed Willingham early Thursday inside her home. She suffered at least 35 stab wounds, some of which pierced her heart and lungs.
Willingham’s daughter found her blood-covered body, Dracopoulos said.
Jones, who was arrested nearby about five hours later, admitted killing Willingham and acknowledged that blood covering his body was hers, Dracopoulos said.
Authorities said Jones was found with disassembled pieces of a handgun and a knife, loose currency and bank envelopes containing $525.
Jones’ attorney, Greg LaPapa, said his client works at a clothing store and is trying to get his GED. He noted that his client’s face wasn’t seen in surveillance video recorded at Willingham’s home.
Illinois bar event caused 46 COVID-19 cases, school closure
CHICAGO — An indoor event at an unnamed bar in rural Illinois triggered 46 cases of COVID-19, the hospitalization of a resident of a long-term care facility and a school shutdown, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday.
Attendees of the bar opening event in February reported “inconsistent” mask wearing and lax physical distancing. In the end, those who tested positive for COVID-19 included three bar staff members, 26 patrons and 17 others who were infected by those who went to the bar. A 650-student school had to shut down because so many people were in quarantine, according to the CDC.
The findings show that “transmission originating in a business such as a bar not only affects the patrons and employees of the bar but can also affect an entire community,” the report said.
For example, one bar patron who reported a runny nose two days after the event had close contact with 26 people during in-person classes and indoor sports practice at school. Within days, two student athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The school closed for two weeks starting Feb. 18 because 13 school employees were in isolation, quarantine or had a child who was quarantined.
The report didn’t name the establishment or the local health department that investigated the infections, but the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Monday that the outbreak occurred in Douglas County, which has a population of less than 20,000 people. A citation in the CDC report noted that several authors work for the Douglas County Health Department.