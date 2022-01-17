Illinois authorities probe 7 overdoses that killed 2
KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities in northeastern Illinois are investigating seven fentanyl overdose cases over 24 hours that left two people dead.
The Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said the two victims who died were a 20-year-old female and a 37-year-old male, both of Kankakee, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal.
Authorities did not have the conditions of the other five people. All seven people had fentanyl in their systems.
Police say it appeared the individuals had been together Thursday. Several calls came to authorities on Friday reporting the overdoses.
Milwaukee girl’s death investigated as homicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the Saturday afternoon shooting death of an 8-year-old girl as a homicide.
A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital.
Evidence markers could be seen at the back porch of a residence on West Highland Avenue late Saturday afternoon. A group of about 10 people stood near the scene, consoling a woman overcome with emotion, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.” Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office in the upcoming days, police said.
Inmate allowed to attend funeral doesn’t return to jail
WHEATON, Ill. — Authorities have been searching for a suburban Chicago inmate who was allowed to leave jail to attend a family member’s funeral but did not return.
An arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Bruce T. Berrier after he left DuPage County Jail on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
A judge had granted his request to attend a memorial service, interment and family lunch related to his brother’s funeral, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.
Court documents said he was supposed to return to the jail by 2 p.m., but he did not. Police found Berrier’s monitor at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst.
Berrier pleaded guilty to gun charges in July 2021 and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
Ice warning issued after 2 men rescued in bay of Green Bay
GARDNER, Wis. — Authorities issued ice safety warnings Saturday after two people went through the ice in the bay of Green Bay, a week after nearly three-dozen people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore.
The latest incident happened when two men were riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing and crashed through thin ice near the town of Gardner. A 58-year-old Kewaunee man, who went through the ice first, was flown by helicopter to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
A second man who plunged through the ice when he tried to rescue the first man was treated at the scene and released.
The incident prompted the Door County sheriff’s office to issue a notice about ice conditions. About 30 people were rescued on Jan. 9 after they were stranded on a separated ice shove north of Green Bay for about 90 minutes.
Officials also suggest carrying a cellphone that has its battery fully charged and bringing ice picks in case the ice breaks.