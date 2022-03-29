Wisconsin vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges
MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board resigned Monday, bowing to mounting pressure to step down as he fights child pornography charges.
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possession of child pornography on Jan. 23. He has pleaded not guilty and his case remains pending. Gov. Tony Evers, who appointed Schmitt to the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs in 2019, asked him the day after he was charged to resign from the board. Evers’ administration has said Schmitt ignored the request and has not responded to subsequent attempts at communication.
The state Senate confirmed Schmitt in October 2019, which means Evers couldn’t simply rescind Schmitt’s appointment. According to state law, he can remove Schmitt for cause but only after a hearing and he can’t convene that without a complaint from a taxpayer.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson filed a complaint Monday morning.
“News reports have ... indicated that a taxpayer needs to file a complaint against Schmitt — and that you should then hold a ‘speedy public hearing,’” Nicholson wrote to Evers. “Please consider this letter a formal complaint by a resident taxpayer ... requesting that you immediately remove Curtis Schmitt Jr. from the Board of Veterans Affairs.”
Evers’ office had no immediate comment on it. Later in the afternoon Schmitt sent Evers a hand-printed letter that said only: “It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Veterans Affairs for the past three years. Please let this letter serve as my official resignation,” according to a copy of the letter obtained from the governor’s office.
According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered that two photos and a video of child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account associated with Schmitt’s email in December. Schmitt told police that he was addicted to adult pornography and sometimes received and downloaded child pornography.
Police: No arrests in triple homicide case in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Autopsies were expected to be done Monday on the bodies of three men found fatally shot in a Milwaukee apartment building.
Police continue to investigate and say no arrests have been made in Sunday’s homicides.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims as 39-year-old Tyaries McKinney, 52-year-old Clarence Harris and 26-year-old Anthony Thompson. The medical examiner’s reports say Harris and Thompson lived at the apartment where the three bodies were found.
Antonio Tate says the youngest victim was one of his best friends.
“I know his mom. I know his brothers,” Tate told WITI-TV. “I’m hurt over this, you know? My heart crushed.”
Tate tried to find the words to express his shock and heartache after his friend and the two others were fatally shot.
“I lost a granddad to gun violence,” said Tate. “I lost an uncle to gun violence. I almost lost my life to gun violence, and I just lost one of my best friends to gun violence. It don’t ever stop. Violence never stops in Milwaukee.”
Officials ID man found dead in grain bin
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead last week in an eastern Iowa grain bin.
Robert W. Chittick, 63, of Williamsburg, was found buried under 10 feet of corn after emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding Chittick inside the bin. He was declared dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.