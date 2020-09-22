Competency exam sought in murder case
MARINETTE, Wis. — A judge ordered another competency exam Monday for an 83-year-old man charged with killing a couple in a northeastern Wisconsin park in 1976.
An attorney for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven asked for a second opinion on the most recent psychiatric exam, which showed the defendant is competent to proceed with the case against him.
Vannieuwenhoven was arrested and charged last year in the long-unsolved fatal shootings of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles north of Milwaukee.
Marinette County Judge James Morrison ordered another exam, the results of which will be reviewed Oct. 12, WLUK-TV reported.
Vannieuwenhoven told the judge during a video appearance that he believes he is competent, online records indicate.
In March, Morrison ruled that Vannieuwenhoven did not understand the proceedings and could not assist in his own defense and ordered him to undergo inpatient treatment at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison.
For decades, the widower and father of five children lived quietly among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northeastern Wisconsin town surrounded by forests and small lakes.
Investigators didn’t have any major leads until 2018, when a DNA lab in Virginia identified the genealogical background of the suspect. Investigators say tests of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA collected at the crime scene.
Suspected drunk driver facing charges
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say a driver is expected to face homicide charges in a Rock County crash that killed two people.
The 68-year-old Muskego man driving an SUV was intoxicated when he drifted into the opposite lane on a county highway in the Town of Milton and collided head-on with a pickup truck Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
A 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both from Black River Falls, died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in the SUV was also injured.
Rock County sheriff’s officials said the driver was arrested on possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, driving drunk and causing injury and operating while intoxicated, his third OWI.
Illinois gets $15.9M to fight domestic abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The U.S. Justice Department has awarded $15.9 million to Illinois agencies to fight domestic abuse, officials said.
The money comes from the Violence Against Women Act.
The funding has been awarded to 19 community agencies, from Chicago to the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.
Congress adopted the law 26 years ago, according to Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats from Illinois.
The law is intended to “prevent, combat, and investigate sexual assault and violence against women and support critical victims’ services” such as counseling and housing assistance, the senators said.
Durbin called the law a “lifeline for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.” He said home for victims is not the safe place that many others find it to be, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Census encouraged at laundromat
CHICAGO — The census came with a tumble dry.
Community groups in Chicago offered two loads for free Sunday if customers at a coin laundry filled out census forms.
“If we don’t fill it out, we lose the millions (of dollars) of funding that is necessary for our communities,” said Frances Velez, a volunteer at Mujeres Latinas en Accion — Latina Women in Action — who held a sign with the offer.
Illinois has a 70% census response rate so far, but Chicago is at 60%. The deadline to fill out forms is at the end of September. There’s a big push to get minorities to participate.
Velez assured people that there are no questions about citizenship status, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
“Filling out the census is as important as any protest,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker told a mostly Black congregation at Apostolic Faith Church in Chicago. “It’s a demand to be fully heard.”
Longtime Chicago restaurant to close
CHICAGO — A Chicago restaurant that has been serving steaks for nearly 50 years will close at the end of the year.
Lawry’s The Prime Rib is the victim of the coronavirus pandemic, an expiring lease and other issues, said Ryan Wilson, chief executive of Lawry’s Inc.
“We’ve done everything we can to hold on, but as things continue to — I don’t want to say drag on, but as the pandemic and closures get longer, we’re playing the long game here,” Wilson told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Lawry’s is on Ontario Street, near Michigan Avenue. Wilson’s grandfather opened the restaurant in 1974.
Wilson didn’t rule out a return to Chicago.
“Lawry’s, the concept and the warmth of our hospitality has a real place in that dining culture and community,” he said. “So that’s why I say pause. That’s my optimism shining through even in the turmoil of today.”