4 years, probation for man in case of baby cut from womb
CHICAGO — A man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for obstructing justice in the April 2019 killing of a pregnant Chicago teenager whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife.
Piotr Bobak, 44, who was dating the suspect at the time of the killing, received credit for time served and will leave prison in nearly four months. He then must serve six months of probation under a plea agreement, court records said.
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was nine months pregnant when she went to Clarisa Figueroa’s home believing she was getting free baby items after the two connected in a Facebook group.
Prosecutors said Figueroa’s daughter, Desiree Figueroa, distracted Ochoa-Lopez with a photo album while her mother strangled Ochoa-Lopez. Her baby boy, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, then was cut from her womb with a butcher’s knife.
Hours later, Clarisa Figueroa allegedly came running out of the home claiming she had just given birth to a baby boy and that he wasn’t breathing. The boy suffered brain injuries and was hospitalized, but died months later.
Marlen-Ochoa’s body was found in a trash bin.
Bobak said at the hearing he was misled by his “then-girlfriend” and her daughter. He said he had no prior knowledge of what the women planned to do, but used “poor judgment” after the fact when cleaning up the crime scene.
The Figueroas both have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicide. Their cases are still pending.
Illinois police look for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home.
The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside.
Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but the man’s remains were not inside. Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.
Rockford Police say they’re working with other law enforcement to locate the man’s body.
Authorities released a photo of a suspect Monday but have not released more details. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening.
Police said in a news release that officers started chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an armed robbery. The vehicle crashed into the man’s car as he was crossing an intersection.
The man was a passenger in the car. The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Five male teenagers who were in the stolen car also were injured but are expected to survive.
Police recovered a firearm that is apparently connected to the incident but didn’t specify whether it was found in the fleeing vehicle, on one of the teens or elsewhere at the crash.
The Milwaukee Police Department’s pursuit policy allows officers to chase a vehicle if they believe the vehicle or the occupants were involved in a violent felony.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating police shooting in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The state Department of Justice is investigating after police officers shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Dunn County.
The Chippewa Herald reported that the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the UW-Stout Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a complaint of someone breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner and firing a gun.
According to police, the suspect stole the homeowner’s vehicle. Police eventually stopped the vehicle in Menomonie. During the stop, officers from Menomonie and a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire, killing the vehicle’s driver.
