Juvenile accused of shooting threat could face terrorism charges
MILWAUKEE — Kenosha County authorities are considering terrorism charges against a juvenile accused of threatening to shoot up a grade school.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Salem Grade School was put on lock-down Thursday morning after someone discovered a threatening message written on a stall in a women’s bathroom.
The lock-down was lifted later that day, after sheriff deputies checked the area and determined there was no threat.
The motive of the juvenile, who was released, is unknown.
The Kenosha District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.
Premature baby of Chicago woman fatally hit by truck dies
CHICAGO — Authorities say a premature baby delivered after her mom was fatally hit by a truck in Chicago has died.
Elizabeth Boshardy was crossing the street near downtown Chicago last week when the driver of a truck made a left turn and reportedly didn’t see her in the crosswalk. The pregnant woman later died at a Chicago hospital, but doctors were able to deliver the baby.
The baby girl had been in a neonatal intensive care unit for days. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says the baby died Saturday morning.
County issues warning about health concerns after flooding
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Health officials in Chicago’s northern suburbs are warning residents to take precautions following recent floods.
The Lake County Health Department says residents should avoid contact with floodwater and not drink or wash with water from private wells that have been flooded. They say flood water can contain harmful bacteria and other contaminants.
Larry Mackey is Director of Environmental Health. He says there is a particular concern about septic systems that become submerged and may release sewage into flood water. That water can reach private wells.
The county will be offering free well water testing for residence in certain areas once the flood waters have receded. Homeowners who suspect their septic system has been damaged are encouraged to have their systems professionally inspected and serviced.