Baldwin: Halt discharge efforts against Guard whistleblower
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin asked the head of the Air Force on Friday to halt discharge proceedings against a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower until investigators determine whether his commanders are retaliating against him for complaining about sexual assaults in his unit.
Master Sgt. Jay Ellis complained to Baldwin last year about sexual assaults and harassment within his 115th Fighter Wing squadron, spurring two federal investigations that are still ongoing. Ellis filed a separate complaint in May alleging that his superiors are trying to discharge him on medical grounds and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. The Wisconsin National Guard’s inspector general is investigating those allegations, but the discharge process is still moving forward.
Baldwin sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett asking her to put a hold on the discharge process until the reprisal investigation is complete. She said it’s “unacceptable” that the discharge process is proceeding despite the ongoing investigation into Ellis’ accusations and that it could discourage potential witnesses from coming forward in the sexual assault probes.
Spokesman: Boeing settled dozens of cases linked to 2018 crash
CHICAGO — Boeing has settled about half of the lawsuits filed in federal court over the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max jet off the coast of Indonesia.
A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company has settled 63 cases tied to the crash of a plane flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air. The company did not disclose terms of the settlements.
A lawyer for Boeing revealed the pace of negotiations with families of passengers during a hearing in federal district court Thursday in Chicago.
Many of the lawsuits blame Boeing for not telling pilots about a new flight-control system that repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before it crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 aboard. Boeing faces dozens of additional lawsuits over a second Max crash four months later in Ethiopia that killed 157.
Illinois legislator arrested
CHICAGO — Chicago Police have arrested state Rep. Curtis Tarver II, D-Chicago, after finding a gun in his car they say he was not licensed to carry, which he disputes.
Police said Tarver was driving on the city’s South Side on Monday night when officers noticed that he had a broken headlight and pulled him over. When officers spotted a handgun in the vehicle, they determined that the concealed carry permit that Tarver handed them had been revoked.
In a statement, Tarver insisted Friday he has a valid firearms owner card and concealed carry license, both of which have been renewed. He said a clerical error is the cause of his arrest and he expects the case “will be resolved quickly and without incident.”
Judge: Man not guilty of shooting
KANKAKEE, Ill. — A judge has concluded that an Illinois man who spent nearly 20 years behind bars wasn’t guilty of a crime in the fatal shooting that sent him to prison.
Kankakee County Judge Michael Sabol granted Terrence Haynes a certificate of innocence Thursday after determining Haynes shouldn’t have been charged in the fatal 1999 shooting of Cezaire Murrell. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe joined in the petition of innocence.
An appellate court earlier this year ordered Haynes’ release from prison.