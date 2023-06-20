MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System's top leader says he may have to close campuses and raise tuition if the Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee follows through with proposed budget cuts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has called on the committee to cut $32 million from the system's 2023-25 budget, an amount he says is equal to what the system spends on diversity and equity officers biennially. The committee is expected to vote on the cut Thursday as it finishes work on the state budget. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that UW System President Jay Rothman told the Senate universities committee on Monday that the cut could mean campus closures, ending programs and raising tuition.

