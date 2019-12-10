Pileup leaves 1 seriously hurt, I-80 closed near Des Moines
DES MOINES — A quick-moving snowstorm is being blamed for a pileup Monday morning on Interstate 80 just east of Des Moines that forced police to close the freeway’s westbound lanes.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said about 50 vehicles were involved in the crash between Altoona and the intersection with interstates 35 and 235. The pileup started about 11 a.m. and I-80 remained closed more than and hour later.
Dinkla said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.
A snowstorm blowing through the Des Moines area created treacherous driving conditions Monday morning, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond to dozens of crashes.
Dinkla said the crash involved numerous semi-trailer trucks and passenger vehicles.
Officials: 38 cars burn in 2 arsons on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — Dozens of cars were set on fire early Monday in separate arsons at two lots on Chicago’s South Side, police and fire officials said.
Shortly after midnight, someone entered a private towing yard and set 30 cars on fire, officials said. Minutes earlier, someone entered a fenced lot and set fire to eight abandoned vehicles, they said. No injuries were reported in either incident, and no one is in custody, officials said.
It was not immediately clear whether the two arsons were related, police said.
City officials in Marion move toward building new library
MARION, Iowa — Officials in Marion are moving forward with plans to build a new city library with public funding.
City council members authorized city staff Thursday to work with a bond lawyer and start a public notice process for issuing up to $7 million in debt to help finance the project, according to the Gazette.
Advocates said the expanded space is badly needed to meet growing demand. The city’s action comes after years of debate and false starts.
The debt will cover some construction costs for the estimated $18 million project on city-owned land between the existing library and Marion City Hall.
Other pieces of the funding puzzle include using $5 million from Marion’s local-option sales tax, getting $3 million from the ale of the current library site and obtaining $3 million in donations and fundraising.
Arrest made in Racine homicide
RACINE, Wis. — A female suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Racine, police said Monday.
Officers are recommending the 38-year-old Racine woman face charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence Friday afternoon. Officials said later the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.
Police have not identified the victim or released additional details about the case.