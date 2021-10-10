Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen shut off
WEST UNION, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa hospital alleges that a 77-year-old man who was being treated for pneumonia died after the oxygen machine feeding his nasal tube was shut off.
The Des Moines Register reports that David Hackley’s relatives sued Gundersen Health System on Friday over his January 2020 death. They say Hackley had been improving and that the Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union was making arrangements to discharge him to a skilled nursing home for rehab before his supplemental oxygen was turned off.
The lawsuit describes Hackley, who was the longtime chief of police in West Union, as being mentally disoriented and physically in pain after the prolonged oxygen deprivation. Within two days, he was dead.
In their lawsuit, Hackley’s wife, children and estate accuse Palmer Lutheran and various employees of negligence. The wrongful death suit also includes claims that a second patient at Palmer was found with oxygen deactivated after Hackley’s death.
His daughter, Dina Taylor, who was a nurse in the same facility at the time, said the family wants to see better training and processes at the hospital.
La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper Friday.
Man charged in police shootings wants new jury
MILWAUKEE — Attorneys for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two Wisconsin police officers while he was on the run from an attempted murder charge in his home state are petitioning for a jury pool from a different county.
Nathanael Benton, 24, of Fargo, N.D., has pleaded not guilty in the shootings of two Delafield police officers while fleeing a hit-and-run incident in November 2020. The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shootings that occurred in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.
Benton’s lawyers said in a petition that local news coverage and social media surrounding police shootings has created too much prejudice among Waukesha County residents and there is a “growing public bias” about the case. The defense attorneys say Waukesha County Circuit Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr. made a mistake by denying the original petition seeking a change of venue, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Benton, a registered sex offender, is charged with attempted murder in North Dakota for the November 2020 shooting of a man in Fargo. The victim, who is recovering after being shot in the head, said the two men barely knew each other and the incident happened after an argument.
Benton faces more than 60 years in prison for the Wisconsin charges. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Chicago mulls saving or sacrificing ash trees
CHICAGO — Chicago environmental advocates want the city to put some of its federal coronavirus relief money toward saving ash trees.
The city in 2008 began an inoculation program for ash trees, aiming to protect them against the emerald ash borer beetle. But the program ended in 2018 and the city decided to let the remaining 50,000 ash trees die off.
At a budget hearing this week, advocates said it’s cheaper to treat the trees now than to remove and replace those killed by the invasive beetles.
WBEZ-FM reports that Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Malcolm Whiteside questioned that approach. He said treatment would only protect the trees for a short time and the city will eventually have to pay the higher cost of removing and replacing them.
Daniella Pereira, with the conservation group Openlands, said the city could focus on large, healthy trees and potentially keep them standing for decades.
“In terms of their leaf surface area, they are one of the larger leaves that we have,” Pereira said. “So … we have to remember that if we lose an ash tree, we’re losing a significant amount of canopy.”
3 wounded in drive-by shooting after funeral
CHICAGO — Three people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral Friday afternoon in Chicago.
The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. Friday in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.
A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 70-year-old man suffered a wound to his hand. Another man also was shot in the shoulder.
No arrests have been made.
Old State Capitol reopens to tours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ Old State Capitol has re-opened to visitors after interior renovations were completed. Visitors will see a new feature, an education gallery and video room.
Exterior work on the dome of the building continues, but indoor plaster work and painting is finished, allowing the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to open for tours on Thursday.
Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.The building served as the Illinois state Capitol from 1840 to 1876. Abraham Lincoln served in the state Legislature there and in 1858, as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, delivered his famous “House Divided” speech in the Hall of Representatives.
When work began in March, officials indicated the building would only be closed through April. But officials said the project met with unforeseen delays, according to historic sites superintendent Justin Blandford. Combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the re-opening was delayed.
The $1.5 million project is under the management of the Illinois Capital Development Board. It involves installing a new roof on the drum that supports the capitol dome and restoration of the drum’s columns and windows.
The education gallery and video room details the history of the building, said Von Bandy, state director of land management. An 11-minute video highlights the site’s significance both in the 19th century and today.
Work on the outside of the dome is marked by the construction scaffolding that surrounds it.