Public asked to join in search for missing 10-year-old Iowa boy
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Law enforcement officials are asking members of the general public to help them Sunday with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy.
The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation said the search Saturday for Xavior Harrelson, of Montezuma, was continuing with law enforcement and first responders only. It said Montezuma residents should check their own property but urged them to come this morning to the local high school.
The boy was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.
He was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared, authorities said. Police and family of the boy said it is out of the ordinary for him to be gone from home overnight with no contact.
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Navy Pier has fully reopened its outdoor entertainment options and nearly all indoor facilities after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures at the busy tourist destination.
Officials said the Chicago Children’s Museum and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater will remain closed.
The reopening includes retail stores and restaurants, tour boats and cruises and all carnival rides. Navy Pier was closed from September through the end of April, when officials began a slow reopening.
Events this weekend include live performances by dancers, DJs and musicians and a fireworks show on Saturday.