Man gets lengthy sentence for repeat child porn offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A western Iowa man has been handed a lengthy sentence in federal prison for a second conviction of receiving child pornography.
Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak, was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors for Iowa said.
Prosecutors said that at the time of Sandell’s offense, he was already on supervised release for a previous conviction of receiving child porn. At his sentencing Friday, his release for the prior offense was revoked, and he was ordered to serve an additional 2 1/2 years on top of the 15-year sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
The latest case against Sandell began with an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol that showed an internet address associated with Sandell had received child pornography files. On Feb. 27, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Sandell’s home. Officers seized several electronic devices from the home, and a forensic examination identified 483 videos and 125 images of child pornography, prosecutors said.
Cedar Rapids police identify woman stabbed to death at motel
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police on Monday identified a woman who was stabbed to death Saturday as a Cedar Rapids resident.
Police identified the woman as Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34. She and another woman were stabbed early Saturday at a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids.
Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to a man running from the building.
An officer chased the man and shot him. The man, who hasn’t been identified, remained in a hospital Monday in critical condition. The officer who shot him will be identified later.
The second woman who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.
Police said there is no known link between the man and the female victims.
Ames police issue warrant charging man with killing woman
AMES — Ames police said Monday they have issued an arrest warrant charging a man with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday night in an apartment.
Police found the body of Ranea K. Bell, 37, of Ames on Saturday night in an apartment.
On Monday, investigators issued a warrant charging Richard G. Fleck, 33, with first-degree murder.
Police said they believe Fleck is in the Kansas City, Mo., area but noted he also has ties to communities in Texas and Mississippi.
Man charged in fatal Iowa City shooting during robbery
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man has been charged in the shooting death of a man who police said was killed during a robbery.
Sammy I. Hamed, 22, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the Feb. 12 death of Quincy Russom, 19, at an Iowa City apartment, police said.
Officers went to the apartment after receiving a report that someone had been killed during a robbery that involved several people, police said in a complaint. Evidence indicated the shooting occurred 30 minutes before the 911 call.
When Hamed was stopped several hours later, he had Russom’s cellphone and other items with him, police said. He also had a weapon that matched shell casings found at the scene of the killing, according to the complaint.
He has been in custody since Feb. 13.
Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.
Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend
DOW CITY — Authorities have charged a Crawford County woman with murder in the Sunday night shooting death of her boyfriend.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. to a home in Dow City to check on a resident. When they arrived they found Jeremy Frank, 46, unresponsive and bleeding.
Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators charged Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City, with first-degree murder. She was identified as Frank’s live-in girlfriend.