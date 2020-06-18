News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Evers orders Juneteenth flag flown over Wisconsin Capitol

Evers orders Juneteenth flag flown over Wisconsin Capitol

Group sues to restart Wisconsin DNR hunter education courses

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Chicago aldermen propose removing police from public schools

Chicago aldermen propose removing police from public schools

Iowa governor confirms plan for felon voting executive order

Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fort Dodge, Iowa

Republican lawmakers OK 4 settlements under lame-duck laws

Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fort Dodge, Iowa

Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in Iowa shooting

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers OK 4 settlements under lame-duck laws

Iowa health department director retiring from job in July

Iowa governor confirms plan for felon voting executive order

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst trails Democrat in key Iowa contest

Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in Iowa killing

Evers blocks UW from complying with Trump sex assault rules

Chicago loosening virus limits on bars, lakefront trail

Assembly candidate accuses rival of spying on his house

Chicago panel to review police department's policy on force

Chicago panel to review police department's policy on force

Kayaker drowns in Wisconsin river

Vice President Pence to visit Iowa this week

Illinois news in brief

Chicago group seeks detained immigrants' release in pandemic

News in brief

Car slams into Dodge County home, man dies

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

UW System offers guidelines for in-person instruction

Iowa lawmakers approve abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

Officials: Illinoisans can preregister for license, ID needs

Man sues state, investigator over handling of mother's death

University of Iowa sticks with original fall calendar

Illinois utility plans to close largest coal-fired generator

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Biden urges Wisconsin Democrats to defeat Trump

Iowa State Fair Board reveals results of secret ballot

DNR now follows stricter water standards for Iowa beaches

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Amid 'Black Lives Matter' chants, Reynolds signs police bill

Lone UW president finalist withdraws from consideration