Iowa man sentenced to life in prison
WATERLOO, Iowa — A judge has sentenced a Waterloo man to life behind bars for first-degree murder in what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of another man.
Judge Linda Fangman ordered Raymond Birden Jr., 22, to life in prison and $150,000 restitution for what prosecutors described as a revenge killing.
A jury last month found Birden guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin, who was acquitted earlier that year of killing Birden’s brother in 2016.
Official: Fire at Illinois plant an accident
ROCKTON, Ill. — A fire that heavily damaged a chemical plant in northern Illinois and forced the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses was accidentally started, an official announced Friday.
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a press release that the June 13 fire at the Chemtool plant started as contractors were replacing insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network. The system heats vessels used in manufacturing lubricating greases.
Adler Planetarium delays full reopening
CHICAGO — While most of Chicago’s cultural institutions have reopened their doors, the Adler Planetarium won’t do so fully until next year.
The planetarium along Lake Michigan closed in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Planetarium officials said in a letter posted on the website earlier this month that they’ll start offering some events in July including weekend screenings of sky shows, but due to financial difficulties the full reopening will be in March 2022.
Court allows absentee ballot drop boxes
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes.
Conservative businessman Jere Fabick petitioned the Supreme Court in March to ban the use of ballot drop boxes and prohibit elections officials from filling in missing addresses of witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes. He also sought to limit who can return absentee ballots on behalf of voters.
While the Supreme Court concluded Friday that the lawsuit put forward important questions, the majority said it wouldn’t take the case because the issues were not “cleanly presented,” and that the legal standards that should guide the justices were not clear.
Board OKs temporary Rockford casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Illinois Gaming Board has approved the construction of a temporary casino in Rockford.
However, before the casino owner opens 815 Entertainment LLC must obtain the Gaming Board’s permission to operate and receive approval of the casino’s security and surveillance plans.
A 37,790-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall in Rockford will undergo an estimated $8.8 million renovation. When finished it is expected to feature 736 slot machines and two restaurants. The temporary casino could operate for two years while the $311 million Hard Rock Casino Rockford is under construction.