2 arrested in Cedar Rapids man’s death staged as suicide, police say
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two suspects have been arrested in a Cedar Rapids man’s death that police said was staged to look like a suicide.
Officers found Randal Joseph Campbell, 44, dead on June 21, 2019, with an air rifle positioned on his lap and torso. Investigators later determined he had been shot at close range and the death was not a suicide, Cedar Rapids spokesman Greg Buelow said Friday in a news release.
Joshua Conklin, 28, had been living in a detached garage at the home and had conflict with the owner, who was Campbell’s mother, Buelow said. Conklin also was dating the victim’s niece, Felisha Ann Marie Campbell, 26.
Conklin was an inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility when he was charged in July 2020 with second-degree murder and obstructing prosecution in Campbell’s death. He was transferred to Linn County Jail on Friday to face those charges.
Warrants were issued in December for Felisha Campbell on conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact in her uncle’s death.
She was arrested in December after a police chase while driving a stolen vehicle and is being held in the Linn County Jail, Buelow said.
Sheriff: 3 adults found dead in Racine County home
RACINE, Wis. — Three adults were found dead in the Village of Rochester on Friday, after authorities were called to a home to check on a family’s welfare, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.
Schmaling said authorities had information that a 30-year-old man lived at the home with his parents. While deputies were inside looking for the family members, they heard a gunshot and deputies immediately took a “tactical position” and set up a perimeter.
After some time with no contact with anyone inside, authorities discovered a dead man and woman in the garage. Schmaling said they were completely concealed and “appear to have been deceased for some time.” Another man was found dead in the basement — and Schmaling said he had recently shot himself.
Schmaling said authorities believe the man in the basement was responsible for the other two deaths and there is no public threat. The welfare check was initiated by an out-of-state relative.
Des Moines father charged in serious injury of infant
DES MOINES — A Des Moines father has been arrested and charged after police say he seriously injured his 4-month-old daughter last year.
Zachary Wallace, 26, was arrested early Friday morning and booked into the Polk County Jail, station WHO-TV reported. He’s charged with child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
Medics were called to Wallace’s home on Aug. 10 for an unresponsive infant, police said. Doctors found that the baby was exhibiting seizure-like symptoms and had suffered a brain bleed.
Wallace, who was alone with the baby when she was injured, told investigators she fell from a bed, but doctors said she would not have been able to inflict such a severe injury on herself.
Wallace has been ordered held without bond until his initial appearance on the charges.
Woman wanted for Oklahoma murder arrested in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A woman wanted for killing a former roommate in Oklahoma has been arrested in Wisconsin.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Okla., warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the victim was reported missing last spring and that she and Adams lived together. Adams, also known as Kore Bommeli, had reported Talina Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Adams on several complaints, including carrying or being in possession of a firearm as a felon, destroying evidence and obstruction of investigation. Her bond was set at $150,000.
While out on bond for those charges, Adams has been living in the Town of Middleton in Wisconsin.
Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Adams, who has been a prime suspect in the disappearance. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Ark., in December.