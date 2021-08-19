NIU to return to remote learning if virus rate climbs
DEKALB, Ill. — Just days before students are set to return to class at Northern Illinois University, faculty and staff there have been told if the on-campus COVID-19 positivity rate hits the 8% mark they will be allowed to teach remotely, union officials said.
The new agreement announced this week by the Illinois Federation of Teachers comes amid growing concerns across the country about a rapidly rising number of cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus and is just one example of various steps that schools, cities and states are taking to slow the spread of the virus.
Nationally, the surge in cases has prompted officials to implement mask and vaccine mandates and the Chicago Tribune reported that officials also announced that students and faculty at the DeKalb campus must wear masks in all instructional spaces, including the library, when classes begin Aug. 23. The school had previously implemented a vaccination requirement for students.
Keith Nyquist, an instructor of business communications and president of the non-tenured faculty union said that if the delta variant makes in-person teaching too dangerous, “We believe the agreement our union bargained will help ensure the greatest level of safety possible for our students, our families and our neighbors.”
Businessman sentenced to prison for tax scheme
TROY, Ill. — A southern Illinois business owner has been sentenced to four years in prison for withholding more than $8 million in payroll taxes from employee paychecks to help “build his empire,” federal authorities said.
Gary Hunsche was also sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in May to willfully failing to pay millions of dollars in federal payroll taxes.
Hunsche, 56, was the owner-operator of Unique Personnel Consultants, a Troy-based staffing company with between 3,000 and 5,000 temporary workers who were outsourced to clients.
In pleading guilty, he acknowledged that between 2011 and 2016, he withheld federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes totaling $8 million from employees’ paychecks without turning those funds over to the Internal Revenue Service, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
Hunsche used at least $4 million of that money to expand his “personal empire” and pay for renovations to his home, including a pond and a barn with a full-sized basketball court, according to charging documents filed in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.
“Thousands of employees trusted Mr. Hunsche to properly collect and pay employment taxes but Mr. Hunsche admitted that he chose to spend the money to build his empire,” Tyler Hatcher, special agent in charge of IRS-Criminal Investigations St. Louis Field Office, said in a news release.
Man arrested for allegedly striking 2 officers with car
CHICAGO — A man faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly put a car in reverse and struck two Chicago police officers during a traffic stop, dragging and injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.
Jermaine Little, 35, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the man who reversed a car, struck two officers and nearly struck a third during a traffic stop last Friday, police said.
Police said officers had been conducting the traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood when the suspect suddenly reversed the vehicle.
One of the officers was dragged by the car for about 40 feet, pinning him between the car and a viaduct, fire officials said. That officer was transported to a hospital in good condition.
During the incident, police said that officer fired shots but the gunfire did not strike anyone.
Little faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as someone with a previous conviction and aggravated assault of a peace officer.
He was scheduled for a court bond hearing on Wednesday.