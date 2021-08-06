Wisconsin State Fair returns with some pandemic tweaks
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair began Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s event for the first time in 75 years.
The event runs through Aug. 15 at the 200-acre State Fair Park in West Allis.
COVID-19 means some changes for this year’s fair, including cashless admission and parking. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the fair gates. Also, hours of the fair have been trimmed to give staff more time to clean and sanitize overnight. In years past, the fair opened at 8 a.m. daily. This year, it’s opening at 11 a.m. The fair will close at 11 p.m. daily, except for Aug. 15, when it closes at 10 p.m.
Hundreds of hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds. Masks are not required, and there are no capacity limits.
State GOP outpaces Democrats in corporate donations
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans collected nearly four times as much money from corporations as Democrats during the first half of the year, according to a report released Thursday.
The analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows state Republican Party, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate accepted a total of $471,550 in corporate contributions between January and June.
The state Democratic Party, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee accepted a total of $122,257 in corporate contributions.
The top corporate donor was the Oneida tribe with $35,000, including $8,750 to the Democratic Party; $8,750 to the Republican Assembly committee; $8,750 to the Republican Senate committee; $4,375 to the Assembly Democratic committee; and $4,375 to the Senate Democratic committee.
Judge rejects drunken driving appeal based on inclement weather
MADISON — A state appellate judge rejected a drunken driver’s arguments Thursday that a deputy made him undergo field sobriety tests in a snow storm in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
According to court documents, a Portage County deputy stopped Sean Dugan of Pittsburgh in February 2019 after Dugan drove into a snowbank and drove the wrong way down a one-way street. Tests showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.268%, more than three times the legal limit in Wisconsin. A judge found him guilty of first-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration.
Dugan argued on appeal that it was snowing during the stop and he was wearing only a T-shirt and flannel shirt. He maintained that the deputy made him undergo field sobriety tests alongside the road in the snow. The deputy’s failure to move him somewhere warmer amounted to an unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment, he maintained.
Michael Fitzpatrick, presiding judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals, ruled that the deputy was under no obligation to take Dugan somewhere warmer and there’s no evidence the weather affected the results of the tests.