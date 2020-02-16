Fire destroys Fort Dodge business; 2 injured
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire that destroyed a Fort Dodge towing and auto business in northwestern Iowa, officials said.
The fire broke out Friday afternoon in Mid Iowa Towing. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire in the company’s shop area, with flames reaching the roof. The building is not served by the city and did not have fire hydrants, requiring the firefighters to use 500-gallon water tanks.
Illinois man found guilty of 2009 murder
URBANA, Ill. — Jurors on Friday found an Illinois man guilty of murdering a 22-year-old woman, more than a decade after she was stabbed to death at home.
Michael Henslick, now 31, was 21 at the time of Holly Cassano’s murder in a mobile home park in Mahomet in November 2009, The Champaign News-Gazette reported.
Police have previously said Henslick’s arrest was made possible by techniques used by Parabon NanoLabs. The Virginia company often works on cold cases with law enforcement.
Jury reaches verdict in agent assault trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury found a former federal agent not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.
David Scharlat, 55, of Oconomowoc, was charged in 2018 with five counts of sexual assault against the three women over five years. Scharlat, who had steady dating relationships with all of the women, said the charged incidents were all consensual.
Scharlat worked in diplomatic security protection for the U.S. Department of State.
Official in Illinois charged with bribery
CHICAGO — A member of the staff of a Cook County board member has been charged with conspiring to pay bribes to secure approval of red-light cameras in Oak Lawn, according to an indictment made public Friday.
Patrick Doherty, of Palos Heights, is charged with three counts of bribery. The indictment contends Doherty, 64, worked as a sales agent for the red-light camera company that was contracted since 2014 to provide cameras to Oak Lawn. He is accused of working with two others to pay a relative of an Oak Lawn village trustee approximately $4,000 to secure approval to install the cameras. Doherty’s lawyer, Michael J. Monaco, has declined to comment on the charges.
Judge reinstates man’s murder conviction
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Friday reinstated the murder conviction of a Chicago man that was overturned on claims he was tortured into a false murder confession by a notorious police commander.
Gerald Reed was convicted in 1990 and given a life sentence for the fatal shootings of Pamela Powers and Willie Williams. Judge Thomas Hennelly’s ruling came as Reed, 56, and prosecutors prepared for retrial of the case.
Reed’s conviction was overturned in 2018 after his repeated assertions he had been abused by detectives under Jon Burge’s command. However, Hennelly ruled Reed’s statement resulting from the alleged abuse was never used against him during trial, so his rights were never violated.
Hennelly took over Reed’s case from Judge Thomas Gainer, who retired days after ordering a new trial for Reed.