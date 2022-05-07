Teen accused of luring girl into woods before murder
MADISON, Wis. — A teenage boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods, and he returned to her body later to hide it better, according to a criminal complaint released Friday.
The 14-year-old boy was charged April 27 in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 in the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters.
Judge Benjamin Lane initially sealed the criminal complaint but decided at a hearing Thursday to release a redacted version in response to media requests.
According to the complaint, Lily was reported missing on the evening of April 24 after she failed to return from visiting her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body the next morning.
A detective interviewed the boy on April 26. The complaint does not say what led investigators to him although police have said the boy and Lily knew each other.
Man convicted of killing grandson
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer and several other weapons after accusing the boy of stealing money.
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge also found Andrez Martina guilty Thursday of injuring his 8-year-old grandson.
The 53-year-old Martina took the witness stand and expressed almost no remorse for the hour-long attack last August which he claimed was in self-defense because the boy pointed a gun at him.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Rothstein found Martina guilty of the five felonies filed against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence, in the death of Andre Smith III. Andre’s 8-year-old brother suffered a broken finger and bruises in the attack he witnessed along with their mother.
Martina attacked Andre with a mallet, a sledgehammer, two belts, a coat rack and a cane after he awoke in the middle of the night to find money missing from his wallet, the complaint said.
Former hospital exec sentenced to prison
MADISON — A federal judge has sentenced a former Janesville hospital executive to 3½ years in prison for a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme.
Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. Investigators say that while Bortner was vice president of marketing and public relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville, she and co-defendant Ryan Weckerly devised a scheme in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work on behalf of Mercyhealth.
According to court documents, once Bortner approved the invoices, Weckerly was paid by Mercyhealth and he then provided money to Bortner in cash or checks that totaled more than $3 million. And Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s marketing company as the primary agency for Mercyhealth.