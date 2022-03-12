Judge sets trial date for man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge set an October trial date Friday for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.
Darrell Brooks Jr. has pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in downtown Waukesha.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow scheduled Brooks’ trial to begin Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 28.
3rd case of bird flu identified in Iowa
DES MOINES — State and federal officials said Friday that Iowa’s third case of bird flu has been identified in a flock of about 919,000 egg-laying chickens in the southwestern part of the state.
The latest outbreak in Taylor County is the first case of avian influenza in Iowa this year in an egg-laying facility. The previous Iowa cases were a small outbreak among an outdoor flock of ducks and chickens in western Iowa on March 1 and in a flock of 50,000 turkeys in northwest Iowa on March 6.
The presence of the virus is especially troubling for poultry producers in Iowa, the nation’s leading egg producer. In 2015, an outbreak led producers to kill 33 million hens in the state and 9 million birds in Minnesota, the nation’s leading turkey producer. Smaller outbreaks were reported in Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Evers: Prison workers to get raises
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is giving prison workers a temporary pay raise.
The governor announced Friday that prison guards, psychiatrists and supervisors will be getting a $3-per-hour raise beginning Sunday. The governor said the corrections system faces high vacancy rates and the pay increase will help retain and attract workers.
According to Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr, the raise will increase a guard’s starting pay from $19.89 an hour to $22.89 per hour.
The increase is expected to last through June 17 and will be funded with federal pandemic relief dollars.