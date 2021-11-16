Officials suspect space heater in fatal house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES — A woman died in a house fire in north Des Moines, and officials are looking into whether a space heater caused the blaze.
The fire was reported Sunday evening by a neighbor in a residential area between the city’s Union Park and Fairmont Park neighborhoods.
Arriving firefighters learned that a man and his mother had been in the house when the fire broke out. The man was able to escape but told firefighters his mother was trapped inside. Firefighters were hindered by flames, but found the woman about 20 minutes later inside the burning home. She did not survive.
Officials did not immediately release the woman’s name.
Investigators later said a space heater had been found in the home’s basement surrounded by blankets and could have been the cause of the fire.
Police identify victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES — Des Moines police on Monday identified an 18-year-old man killed Sunday morning in a shooting.
Dean Titus Deng, of Des Moines, died in the shooting, which also left another man injured. Police haven’t identified the second man.
Police responded to a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found one man in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
The other man was in good condition at a hospital, police said.
The death was the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2021.
Ottumwa man found hiding in closet charged with fatal stabbing
The Wappello County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 42-year-old Douglas Raymond Spurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call Thursday and found Sapp in an alley behind a home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Sapp had been working on a vehicle.
Police obtained a search warrant at a nearby home, where Spurgeon lived, and found him in a closet there several hours later. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and arrested early Friday. He is jailed without bond.
Ottumwa Chief of Police Chad Farrington said the motive is under investigation.