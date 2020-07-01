Cook County won’t prosecute protesters for minor offenses
CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that her office won’t prosecute protesters for minor offenses such as disorderly conduct, unlawful gathering and violating curfew.
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s announcement comes after the arrests of demonstrators who turned out by the thousands in Chicago and around the country in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Over the past month we have seen righteous anger, collective grief, action, and demands for justice,” Foxx said in a news release. “I’m encouraged by the efforts of those who are standing against years of racial injustice to resoundingly state that ‘Black Lives Matter’. ”
Her spokeswoman said it is unclear how many people who were charged during the recent protests will be affected by the new policy.
At the same time, Foxx said her office will prosecute those who, she said, took advantage of the chaotic scenes to smash windows, start fires and committed other acts of vandalism during the protests.
Under the new policy, Foxx said her office would review incidents on a “case-by-case” basis to determine if prosecutions are warranted in the interest of public safety.
Report: Wisconsin has student-to-teacher racial, ethnic gap
MADISON, Wis. — A gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased, according to a report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The state’s teacher workforce has remained overwhelmingly white, according to the study, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. During the last decade, the number of students of color in public schools increased by 28%, while the number of teachers of color increased by just 22.5%, the study found.
Anne Chapman, the Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher who authored the report, said that pattern holds true for rural areas, suburban districts and towns, as well as the state’s larger cities.
The gap between the demographics of students and their teachers vary by district, as well as by race. Black students make up just over 9% of K-12 students, compared with about 2% of teachers. Both the population of Latino teachers and students over the past decade has doubled, but the gap between them widened each year — with Latinos currently making up 12.3% of students, and 2% of teachers.
Iowa man accused of stabbing 2 officers
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Iowa man is being held without bond after allegedly stabbing two Davenport police officers.
Rick Timothy Sullivan, 36, of Davenport is being held on two felony counts of assault on a police officer, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Sullivan also faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon related to allegations that he also threatened a woman.
The case stems from an incident that unfolded Monday when police responded to a “domestic problem” call. A woman told officers Sullivan became angry about tree cutters coming to cut down a tree, according to documents.
The woman alleges Sullivan brandished a butter knife in his hand, threatened to kill her and pushed her down.
Chief suspended over protester comment
SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa — A northwestern Iowa police chief has been suspended and will go without pay for two weeks for posting a comment on social media that targeted protesters in Des Moines.
Sioux Rapids City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Police Chief Tim Porter for two weeks without pay, television station KTIV reported. He must also take a sensitivity training class.
The move came after Porter commented on a video posted June 21 to Facebook showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines. The protesters were demanding racial justice and demonstrating against police brutality following the May 25 police-involved killing of George Floyd.
Porter’s comment in all caps said, “hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.” Porter later apologized and said he had meant the comment for a different post.