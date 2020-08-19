Chicago’s Navy Pier to again close with too few visitors
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Navy Pier is closing again until next spring because attendance has been too low during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.
The popular tourist spot reopened in a limited capacity June 10 after closures to limit the spread of COVID-19. But officials said they’re only seeing about 15% to 20% of the usual crowds during what’s generally the busiest time of year, according to the Chicago Tribune. The closure, starting Sept. 8, will help reduce operational expenses and limit losses.
“While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” said Marilynn Gardner, the pier’s president and CEO. “This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic.”
An exact reopening date hasn’t been set.
Also Tuesday, Chicago removed Wisconsin and Nebraska from its quarantine list and added Iowa and Kansas starting Friday. People traveling from the states on the list are expected to quarantine for two weeks or face possible fines.
Eric Trump touts father’s support for police in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Eric Trump touted his father’s support for police during a stop in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
The son of President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his father is the candidate who stands up for law enforcement. Eric Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Police Association, which has endorsed President Trump for reelection.
“You’ve always been there for us, and I promise you my father will always be there for the brave men and women,” the younger Trump told the officers, WITI-TV reported.
The International Union of Police Associations has endorsed Trump for reelection. Before introducing Eric Trump, Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann announced that the association also endorses the Republican president for reelection.
“There is no doubt that President Donald Trump is the absolute right person during this most difficult times to lead our great nation,” Bormann said.
SW Illinois man allegedly runs over his wife, killing her
BELLEVILLE Ill. — A southwestern Illinois man faces charges alleging that he ran over his wife with a truck, killing her, while he was intoxicated.
Teddy Weil, 62, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated DUI in connection with Saturday night’s death of Donna Weil. The Lebanon, Illinois, man was being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $75,000 bond.
The office of the St. Clair County State’s Attorney said Weil struck his wife and another woman, whose injuries have not been specified, while behind the wheel of his Ford F-150.
His blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, according to the county prosecutor, but by how much was also not specified, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday morning for Weil’s attorney.
MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old driver has struck and killed an elderly man on a sidewalk in Milwaukee, according to police.
It happened Monday afternoon on the city’s near south side. The boy struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and then struck the 82-year-old man on the sidewalk.
The Milwaukee man was trapped underneath the car and had to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police arrested the boy and a 25-year-old female passenger. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
Man charged with homicide by drunken driving in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man has been charged with homicide by drunken driving in the death of a motorcyclist in Dane County.
Gabriel Bare, 22, is accused of causing the Aug. 6 death of 46-year-old Troy Bronk, of Sun Prairie. Bronk was killed when he was struck while stopped at a traffic light in the Town of Springfield.
Bare had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11% at the time of the crash, according to a criminal complaint.
Bail was set at $5,000 during a virtual court appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday, the State Journal reported.
Bare told a sheriff’s deputy he had two shots of vodka less than 45 minutes before the crash and said he felt impaired, the complaint said. Court records do not list an attorney for Bare.