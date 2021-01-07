Wisconsin Republicans decry Capitol protesters
MADISON, Wis. — Members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation decried supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during the hearing to certify the Electoral College votes, with one Republican referring to them as “a bunch of social misfits” and another calling it “banana republic crap.”
Democrats blamed Trump for inciting the violence, while the president’s staunchest supporters were more measured in their criticism and instead called for a peaceful end to the occupation of the building.
“Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse,” tweeted Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters who was among those objecting to certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Rep. Mike Gallagher, the only Republican in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to oppose the challenges to Biden’s win, was more forceful in denouncing the chaos.
“This is banana republic crap that we’re watching right now,” Gallagher said in a video that he posted from his Capitol office while under lockdown. He said the effort to overturn the election result spurred the storming of the Capitol.
“This is the cost of this effort,” Gallagher said. “This is the cost of countenancing an effort, by Congress, to overturn the election and telling thousands of people there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today even though you know it is not true.”
Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman called the storming of the Capitol “horrific.”
“It’s not a coup attempt. It’s just a bunch of social misfits who have an opportunity to commit violence, right?” Grothman said.
Nearly 100 people gather for pro-Trump rally at Iowa Capitol
DES MOINES — Nearly 100 people gathered Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol to support President Donald Trump and express opposition to the Electoral College count that will certify his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the peaceful rally in the Capitol rotunda drew about 90 people at its height and then dwindled to about 40 people.
The protesters had informed Capitol security about their plans to hold the rally.
Two groups attended with one focusing on prayer while another was more vocal, chanting USA-themed slogans and singing patriotic songs.
There was no destruction as occurred during hours of chaos caused by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Illinoisans age 65 plus to have access to COVID vaccines
CHICAGO — Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday as the state neared 1 million infections.
The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75 and older. Pritzker said it was lowered in Illinois to make distribution more equitable, citing data showing elderly Black and Latino residents die younger from COVID-19.
“For people of color, multigenerational institutional racism in the provision of health care has reduced access to care, caused higher rates of environmental and social risk and increased comorbidities,” Pritzker told reporters. “I believe our exit plan for this pandemic must overcome structural inequalities that have allowed COVID-19 to rage through our most vulnerable communities.”
Currently, health care workers and employees at long-term-care facilities are eligible, representing roughly 850,000 people. State officials estimate the next phase will begin within weeks, depending on how many doses come from the federal government.
The next phase, representing 3.2 million residents, includes the elderly and essential workers such as first responders, public transit employees and grocery store workers.
Police: Man killed wife, self in New Year’s Day shooting
URBANA, Iowa — Police have determined that the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Urbana on New Year’s Day was a murder-suicide.
Urbana police received a 911 call from Garry Jensen, 59, saying he had shot and killed his wife, 54-year-old Margaret Jensen, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Officers who responded to the Jensen home found Margaret Jensen dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Garry Jensen was also found dead in the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police and medical examiners have ruled Margaret Jensen’s death a homicide and her husband’s death a suicide.
Two people fatally stabbed in Kenosha, one arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were fatally stabbed in Kenosha early Wednesday and one person is in custody, according to police.
About 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the stabbing scene, located about a mile north of where protests occurred hours earlier following a prosecutors decision against charging a white officer who shot a Black man in the back, partially paralyzing him.
Officer Nicole Kopp said the deaths don’t appear to be related to the protests that stemmed from the August shooting of Jacob Blake.
On Tuesday, the Kenosha County district attorney announced the officer who shot Blake would not face criminal charges. The announcement sparked small, peaceful demonstrations later Tuesday.
Chicago officer arrested after off-duty shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was arrested Wednesday on felony charges after he fired his gun at a person while off duty last fall and then allegedly lied about what happened, authorities said.
In a statement, Cook County State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said Officer Joseph Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on felony charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon and official misconduct.
In a statement, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officer-involved shootings and allegations of misconduct, said Cabrera was off-duty on Oct. 13 when he got into an argument with another person and fired his gun in the direction of the person. Nobody was injured, COPA said. According to COPA, an investigation revealed that Cabrera allegedly made false statements after the incident to investigators.
In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said Cabrera, an eight-year department, has been relieved of his police powers. Further, the department said that Cabrera “could face additional disciplinary actions pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.”
Man who killed Iowa woman in hit-and-run sentenced to prison
DES MOINES — A man convicted in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in a hit-and-run on a Des Moines street last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Isaias Flores Morales, 42, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in November to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and fleeing to avoid prosecution, the Des Moines Register reported Tuesday.
Flores Morales was arrested in Illinois weeks after the death of Stephanie Markert, who died seven days after being hit on Jan. 30, 2020, near the Drake University campus as she crossed a city street. Markert was the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake at the time of her death.