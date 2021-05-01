Reynolds rejects $95 million to help reopen schools
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she rejected $95 million in federal money for coronavirus testing in schools because she didn’t think there was a need for the funding.
Reynolds, a Republican, announced her decision on a Thursday night Fox News show and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for offering the money aimed at expanding testing.
“I think he thinks that COVID just started,” Reynolds said, which was televised from a forum with other Republican governors in Florida. ”I just returned $95 million because they sent an additional $95 million to the state of Iowa to get our kids back in the classroom by doing surveillance testing. And I said we’ve been in the classroom since August. Here’s your $95 million back.”
The Republican Party of Iowa praised Reynolds’ decision, saying the Biden administration had failed in its efforts to return students to in-person classrooms but, “Governor Reynolds fought back against the teachers unions and succeeded.”
Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand questioned the rejection of federal money.
“It’s time the governor stopped playing politics with Iowans’ health and tax dollars,” Sand said. “Remember, this money isn’t free. Iowans will continue to pay taxes, while other states benefit from them.”
University of Iowa selects Illinois official as next president
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s governing board on Friday picked the University of Illinois System’s No. 2 executive to be the school’s next president, opting for an experienced academic leader to succeed a president with an unusual business background.
The Iowa Board of Regents appointed Barbara Wilson to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading Iowa since 2015. The selection came after the nine-member board interviewed four finalists in closed session during a meeting on the Iowa City campus.
Since 2016, Wilson has served as the executive vice president of the University of Illinois System, which includes 90,000 students and 6,000 faculty members on three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. Previously, she served as the interim chancellor at the flagship Urbana-Champaign campus in 2015 and 2016.
The board said that Wilson’s contract would begin July 15 and run through June 30, 2026. She’ll be paid an annual salary of $600,000, and earn up to $400,000 annually in deferred compensation.
Wilson, a 63-year-old communications researcher with two decades of administrative experience, called the job “a tremendous opportunity to lead a premier research university” and said she was excited to get to work.
Iowa Supreme Court says university must comply with subpoena
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa must comply with a subpoena from the state auditor that seeks the names of investors in a multibillion-dollar utilities privatization agreement it completed last year, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled today.
State Auditor Rob Sand acted legally when he subpoenaed details about the 50-year plan granting the right to operate campus utilities to a consortium of French companies in exchange for a $1.165 billion payment, justices agreed.
Given that it was one of the largest transactions in Iowa history, it was appropriate for Sand to seek to audit the deal even before it closed to ensure the school followed bidding processes and had no conflicts of interest with investors, the court found.
“The taxpayers of Iowa, who bear the ultimate financial risk for this transaction, are entitled to know if the agency got the best deal available and if anyone had a conflict of interest,” Justice Edward Mansfield wrote in a concurring opinion.
Under the deal, investors that include financial services companies lent $1.65 billion to the utilities companies, ENGIE and Meridiam, which paid it to the university. The university invested its upfront payment in an endowment that will pay out $15 million annually to fund campus education and research priorities.
In exchange, the university is required to pay the companies $35 million annually to operate plants and infrastructure that distribute electricity, water, steam and compressed air to campus buildings. That sum will rise over time and total payments could exceed $6.8 billion over the 50-year period, with the investors earning steady returns.