Fire destroys Iowa business that makes pipe organs — including UD’s
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A fire destroyed a western Iowa business that made pipe organs for churches, schools and customers from around the world, including a large pipe organ at University of Dubuque.
The fire at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the building engulfed in flames, which caused the building’s exterior walls to collapse.
One employee of the company was burned when he discovered the fire and tried to put out the flames, according to authorities. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it believes the fire was started by a malfunctioning fan that caused sawdust to ignite.
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders was found in 1974 by Lynn Dobson, a Carroll, Iowa, native who attended Wayne State College in Nebraska, according to the business’ website.
University of Dubuque dedicated its new Dobson organ in May. Boasting more than 3,000 pipes and touted as Dobson’s 20th and largest in the state of Iowa, the organ was donated by university Trustee John Butler and wife Alice.
Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender athletes bans
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports — measures taken up in the middle of Pride month and all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The measures passed on party line votes, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. They must also pass the GOP-controlled Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.
Democrats said the bills were unnecessary because they hurt the state’s reputation, are illegal, damage a vulnerable population, are in conflict with existing high school and NCAA transgender policies and put federal funding for higher education in jeopardy. They also said it was a waste of time debating them given that they’re headed for a veto.
Republican supporters argue that transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage, and that passing the bill would ensure that girls have a level playing field while preserving competitive achievements and scholarships.
Iowa governor signs tax cut, mental health care funding law
DES MOINES — Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed into law a tax bill that requires the state to take over funding of mental health services, removing them from local property taxes.
The measure also phases out the state inheritance tax by 2025, allows income tax cuts approved three years ago to begin in January 2023 and provides increased housing child care tax credits.
It also eliminates state funding to cities, counties and schools intended to restore lost money from a previous commercial property tax cut lawmakers approved in 2013.
While Iowa is one of the last states to pay mental health care services from property taxes, some critics said they fear the state could cut funding in the future if it runs into a drop in tax revenue.
Reynolds promised the law, which includes increased money if state revenue increases, will provide reliable funding for the state’s mental health system.
Iowa to close state-run coronavirus Test Iowa program in July
DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa is ending its coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has fallen for testing at the state-funded drive-thru and clinic sites.
“Demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased,” Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said in a statement.
She said Iowa is finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free to Iowa residents once the state test sites close on July 16 and more details will be released in the coming weeks.
Health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites will continue to offer tests, Ekstrand said.
Wisconsin Assembly passes delay in local political redistricting
MADISON, Wis. — Redistricting of local political boundary lines in Wisconsin would be delayed a year or more under a bill backed by Republicans and local governments that the state Assembly passed Wednesday.
Under the proposal, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires. The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election.
The Assembly passed it on a 59-38 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. It now heads to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not said whether he would sign or veto the measure.
Milwaukee teen in stolen vehicle dies after causing crash
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who continued to flee Milwaukee police in a stolen vehicle after officers called off the pursuit died in a crash that left five other teens with serious injuries.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. He had two 12-year-old female passengers, one who is hospitalized in critical condition and the other hospitalized in serious condition.
The other vehicle included two 18-year-old males and a 19-year-old male. All three are listed in stable condition with serious injuries, police said.