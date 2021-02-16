Murder trial but no body found
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a Wisconsin man who is charged with killing his wife, who went missing in 2013 and whose body has never been found.
James Prokopovitz was charged in 2019 with murder and other counts for allegedly killing his wife, Victoria. He was the last person known to have seen her on April 25, 2013, and investigators say she was reported missing, but her purse, cell phone and ID were all at her home in Pittsfield.
Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders told the jury it has been 2,854 days since Victoria Prokopovitz was last seen, and since then, James Prokopovitz and his girlfriend have repeatedly lied about what happened.
Defense attorney John D’Angelo said this is a missing persons case — and may be a suicide, given Victoria’s mental health history, WLUK-TV reported.
“The only person who knows what happened to Victoria is Victoria. The problem with mental health is you never know when it’s going to come on. You can have a good day and, just like that, it can change to a bad day,” he said.
Prokopovitz’s girlfriend, Kathryn Friday, was also charged in the case, but she died before she could be sentenced for lying during the investigation.
The trial could last up to two weeks.
Police seek murder suspect
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police in central Iowa are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of a man inside a Marshalltown convenience store.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday inside a Casey’s convenience store on Third Avenue, according to a news release by Marshalltown police. Officers called to the store found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died. Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.
Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but do have surveillance video from the store showing a person in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun as he walks through the store’s entrance.
Boy shot inside home
MILWAUKEE — An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy was injured when he was hit by a bullet that entered his home while he was inside.
Police said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
The boy was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and the case was referred to county prosecutors.