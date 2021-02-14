Evers proposing $100 million for new venture capital fund
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers will propose more than $329 million in new economic development initiatives as part of his state budget proposal on Tuesday, including a new $100 million venture capital fund to help startups and $200 million to assist small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers released details of his economic development plan today. He will submit his two-year state budget proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, which will then spend months reworking it before passing its own version this summer.
Evers, a Democrat, said the economic development proposals are designed to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans have blamed Evers for hurting businesses with his “safer at home” order last year that forced all non-essential businesses to close. Republicans successfully challenged the order, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down in May, after it had been in effect less than two months.
“Over the past year, our small businesses have seen the effects of this pandemic firsthand,” Evers said in a statement. “These investments will ensure our main street businesses, our workers, and our state bounce back and better than before by helping folks recover from this pandemic while investing in new innovation and startups.”
Securing capital for new business startups has been an ongoing issue for years in Wisconsin. Evers is proposing a new $100 million venture capital program that will make awards of up to $25 million. Recipients must match the award with private money and invest in Wisconsin. At least 20% of the money being managed will be invested in minority-owned or women-only firms.
The plan calls for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to create an oversight board to manage the program.
Evers is also calling for an additional $200 million to go to WEDC to assist businesses in recovering from the pandemic, including assistance for job retention and hiring. He also wants to increase an existing block grant at WEDC by $10 million, for a total of $51.5 million per year, that’s used for a wide range of programs.
Evers has announced several other budget proposals ahead of the release of his plan on Tuesday. That includes accepting federal Medicaid expansion to help pay for $150 million in mental health programs; legalizing medical and recreational marijuana; lowering prescription drug costs; creating a $500 caregiver income tax credit as part of a $600 million investment in long-term care; allowing counties and larger cities to impose a new half-cent sale tax; and expanding programs to benefit agriculture and rural Wisconsin.
Kenosha County cracks down on Illinois vaccine seekers
MILWAUKEE — Kenosha County officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who are crossing the border to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.
Kenosha Health Officer Jen Freiheit said in a statement that vaccination clinics are for people who live or work in Kenosha County who are age 65 and over or in the 1A category. Those currently eligible include health care workers, residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term-care facilities, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and corrections officers.
“We are trying our best to discourage non-residents and some might have slipped through, but we are working to crack down on that going forward,” Freiheit said, adding: “While we want to get as many shots in arms as possible, Kenosha County residents are our priority.”
Jennifer Miller, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services, said vaccinators are encouraged to check eligibility before administering shots.
Authorities: Man killed while trying to help drunken driver
THREE LAKES, Wis. — A Three Lakes man was killed by an apparent drunken driver after he was run over when he stopped to help pull the driver out of a ditch, authorities said Saturday.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said authorities got a call about 9:30 p.m. Friday about a pedestrian who had been backed over by a truck on Highway X in the town of Three Lakes. An initial investigation showed the truck was heading northbound on the highway when it went into the southbound ditch.
The 59-year-old pedestrian was trying to help pull the truck out when he was hit as the truck exited the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 29-year-old driver of the truck was arrested. The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operation of a motor vehicle after license revocation, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
The investigation is ongoing.