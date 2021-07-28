Police investigate abuse case, apparent suicide
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police in Marshalltown and Ames are investigating a sexual exploitation allegation and an apparent suicide that appear to be related.
A former Marshalltown school employee was found dead inside an Ames home on Thursday, police said. Marshalltown police who were investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a student were serving a warrant at the Ames home when a gunshot was heard and the man’s body was found in the home’s basement, police said.
Ames police said it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Marshalltown Community School District confirmed in a statement the man who died was the former staff member who was being investigated about allegations involving a former student.It is the second time this month that a Marshalltown school employee has been found dead after being accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.
On July 8, police found the body of Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, Iowa, in his car. The Story County Sheriff’s Office said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Edgington’s death came a day after he was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, in a case involving a 13-year-old student.
Woman killed, 2 cops hurt in drive-thru clash
DOLTON, Ill. — Two suburban Chicago police officers were seriously injured and a 19-year-old woman died after one of the officers shot her early Tuesday as she drove away from a restaurant following a disturbance and crashed into a nearby business, police said.
Police in Dolton were called to a restaurant at about 1 a.m. by employees who said a female driver with a gun was angry that the restaurant’s drive-thru was closed, village spokesman Sean Howard said.
“She wanted service, even though they were closed. ... She appeared to be very upset that she couldn’t receive service,” even though the restaurant had been closed for about 30 minutes, he said.When officers arrived, Howard said the woman and a male passenger were asked to get out of the car. The passenger complied, but the woman began driving away while one of the officers was reaching inside the car to get the keys, Howard said.
“He was halfway in the vehicle trying to remove her. That’s when she took off,” he said.
The other officer fired his gun at least three times, striking the woman, whose car ran him over while the other officer was dragged by it. The vehicle struck a squad car and crashed into a nearby bike shop about a block away, heavily damaging the shop’s front entrance, Howard said.
The woman died at the scene and the two officers were hospitalized in serious condition. Howard said the officer who was dragged from the restaurant to the shop was “in very, very serious” condition, while the other officer’s condition had improved.The Illinois State Police are investigating and the medical examiner’s office will confirm the woman’s identity and determine her cause of death, Howard said.
State police said in a statement later Tuesday that the woman was 19 and her last known address was in the nearby village of Homewood.
Police bodycam video of the incident and surveillance video from the restaurant has been turned over to state police for their investigation, he said.
Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.
Strong storms knock out power to thousands
RHINELANDER, Wis. — Strong storms moving through northern Wisconsin have left thousands of residents without power early Tuesday.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, the areas hit the hardest include Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlade counties.
Crews were working to restore service to more than 28,000 customers Tuesday morning. About 12,000 customers were without power in Vilas County and more than 8,300 are without service in Oneida County.There were no reports of widespread damage from the storms.
Accountant given 8 years for $1.1 million fraud
CHICAGO — An accountant from suburban Chicago has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud last year, federal prosecutors said Friday.
According to the statement from the Northern District of Illinois’ U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the 55-year-old man stole more than $1.1 million from four companies by writing checks to himself, his wife and fake companies he had created.
He separately stole more than $70,000 from three lenders, claiming that the owner of one of the companies personally guaranteed the loans.
Prosecutors said the man also used company credit cards to withdraw money from ATMs and make personal purchases.
U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo also on Wednesday ordered the man to pay back the $1.1 million to his victims as part of his sentence.