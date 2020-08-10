News in your town

University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

Boy, man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan

Road worker dies in machinery accident in eastern Iowa

2 men charged after trying to crash into police building

Mother of Iowa student who died in freezing temps sues

UPDATE: More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Waterloo COVID-19 outbreak

Motorcyclist dies after crash with stolen car in Iowa

Democrats' fight to save Evers' veto begins with primary

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Illinois school district says no pajamas for online classes

For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

Family of man shot by Iowa deputy alleges cover-up in suit

Springfield's Douglas Park could be renamed for Douglass

Thousands of Iowans need to renew their expired licenses

Local control dispute brewing over Iowa mask mandates

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Parts of nearly two dozen Iowa school districts exceed 15% positivity rate for COVID-19