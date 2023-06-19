Party Shooting Illinois
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., on Sunday. Authorities said one person was killed and at least 22 people wounded by gunfire.

 Matt Marton

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — At least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot that drew hundreds of people in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

TV news video showed the strip mall parking lot in Willowbrook filled with debris and police tape. It is located about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.