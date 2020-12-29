News in your town

Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD

Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was 'morale boost'

Wisconsin drunken driving convictions, related offenses down

COVID-19 ends formal wear career of suburban Chicago tailor

2 dead after crash on eastern Iowa interstate

Iowa's first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

Man charged for filing false disaster claim in Iowa

Iowa's bowl canceled after virus sidelines Missouri

Students craft 'little special present' for younger kids

Iowa man gets life in prison for grandmother's slaying

New projects transforming Des Moines' Drake neighborhood

Illinois lawmakers propose plan to allow virtual meetings

Iowa, Illinois news in brief

Evers: Criminal justice reforms likely in next state budget

Woman dead in Iowa house fire

Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues

Clinic aims to improve virus outlook in Black communities

Wisconsin hospital files 200 debt lawsuits during pandemic

Shell Rock ethanol plant uses new technology to make feed

Report: Chicago cops in botched raid had prior complaints

Chicago area private college lays off 51, closes 15 programs

Harvey police arrest security guard in video that goes viral

Iowa City 'warming huts' offer eating option amid virus

Police: Man who tried to thwart encounter shot and killed

Dane County extends program linking growers to food pantries

Cat reunited with Iowa owner after nearly 5-year absence

Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

Former UW president didn't deliver diversity report

Iowa city urged to cut ties with bank over racist comment

Online store stops selling Rittenhouse family's merchandise

Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin news in brief

No officers convicted by Iowa AG in force cases since 2004

New task force in Iowa to promote urban farming

Wisconsin appeals court upholds $5.4 million judgment in fatal bike crash

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 restrictions challenge

Man found dead at rural Iowa intersection

Iowa virus vaccinations to move to nursing homes next week