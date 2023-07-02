1 man dead, 3 others wounded while shot standing outside on Chicago’s Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side killed one man and wounded three others, police said.
The four men were standing outside on a sidewalk in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a car approached and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction, police said.
A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The three others were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said: a 24-year-old man shot in the left knee, a 27-year-old with three gunshot wounds to the thigh, and a 58-year-old shot in the hip and lower back.
No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon.
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy found unconscious in Nebraska wave pool has died
OMAHA, Neb. — A 6-year-old Iowa boy who was hospitalized after he was found unconscious in a wave pool at a suburban Omaha waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain activity since the incident on Sunday and was taken off life support, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
“He was a sweet 6 year old, our first son, a twin to his sister, and everything to our family,” the boy’s mother, Makda Gebre, wrote on the site. “We are devastated.”
The Sioux City, Iowa, family said it was asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.
Medical personnel were called to the pool in Ralston Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.