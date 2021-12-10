Unvaccinated youth is Iowa’s first case of omicron variant
DES MOINES — Iowa health officials on Thursday confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the state.
The case involves an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives in Black Hawk County in eastern Iowa. The individual has no symptoms but because of travel exposure the family sought testing based on public health guidance, health officials said.
Omicron has been identified in at least 19 states. Scientists are working to determine whether omicron spreads more easily or causes more severe disease than the delta variant that now dominates in the U.S. They are also studying how well the current vaccines work against it.
“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against omicron, which is great news,” said IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia in a statement. “Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible.”
More than a third of Iowans remain unvaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 57.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, placing the state 24th in the nation.
Iowa is experiencing a high rate of spread of COVID-19 in all 99 counties.
Iowa’s longest serving prison inmate dies at age 84
DES MOINES — A man convicted of killing a northeast Iowa police officer nearly 65 years ago who later saw his death sentence commuted to life in prison has died at the state penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa corrections officials said Thursday.
Warren John Nutter, 84, was the state’s longest serving inmate, Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford said. He died Wednesday morning in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary, where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
He was 18 when he was sent to prison after pleading guilty to killing 52-year-old Independence police officer Harold Pearce in January 1956.
A 2017 Des Moines Register story recounted that Pearce was questioning Nutter and four other teens at a sheriff’s office about a gas station robbery when Nutter asked to use the restroom. Officials said he then climbed out an open window, retrieved a shotgun from a car outside and shot Pearce when the officer tried to stop the group from leaving. Nutter was captured 3½ miles away.
He was sentenced on Feb. 10, 1956, to hang. Death penalty opponents seized on his case and drew national attention to it. In 1957, Gov. Herschel Loveless commuted his death sentence.
Senate candidate Barnes proposes expanding voter rights
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Thursday proposed expanding voter rights, eliminating partisan gerrymandering, making Election Day a national holiday and ending the filibuster.
Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes takes a swipe at Johnson in his announcement, noting his recent support for the GOP-controlled state Legislature to take over control of federal elections in Wisconsin.
Barnes said he would support eliminating the filibuster rule in the Senate, which has led to the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Act being stalled. Barnes supports the measure, which would restore parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
He also called for more disclosure of political spending, establishing online, same-day and automatic voter registration and amending the U.S. Constitution to reverse the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling that allows corporations and unions to spend as much as they want on political races.
Judge upholds voter ID requirement for Wisconsin college studentsMADISON, Wis. — A federal judge on Thursday upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students, disposing of a lawsuit that has been lingering for more than two years.
Government watchdog group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed the lawsuit in Madison in April 2019 arguing that parts of the state’s voter ID that mandate college identification include certain features to qualify as proof of identity for voting are unconstitutional because they’re irrational and unjustified. The group cited requirements that college IDs include an issuance date, an expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date and a signature.
The lawsuit didn’t seek to overturn the underlying voter ID law or the requirement that college students present a photo ID to vote.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled that the college ID elements in question are commonly found on other types of voter ID in Wisconsin, which undermines any claims that the requirements discriminate against students.
College ID formats vary widely from school to school and requiring common elements on the cards encourages uniformity, the judge added.
Jon Sherman, senior counsel for the Fair Elections Center, which represented Common Cause in Wisconsin in the lawsuit, still called the college ID requirements “absurd.”