Police wound man at encampment
DES MOINES — Police have identified a wounded homeless man, as well as the officer who shot him in a confrontation at a Des Moines homeless encampment.
Des Moines police say 26-year-old Bryan Tyler Norris was shot Friday after- noon at the encampment in a wooded area near the Raccoon River. Police said officers were responding to complaints about the camp when Norris refused to cooperate with officers, then jumped into the river. Police said he later emerged from the river, ran back to the camp and armed himself first with a shovel, then a machete-style knife. Police said Norris refused commands to drop the knife and was advancing on an officer when Officer Trudy Paulson shot him.
Police said Norris underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Saturday in stable condition. He’s been charged with assault on a police officer and other counts.
Paulson is a 12-year veteran of the force.
Third defendant imprisoned in murder
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Another defendant has been imprisoned in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa.
Des Moines County District Court records say 44-year-old Derrick Parker was sentenced last week to 15 years. He’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and to willful injury.
Parker was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington. Andre Harris also has been sentenced to 15 years, and Antoine Spann was given 20 years.
Caesar Davison and Emmanuel Spann have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
Enrollment drops at state universities
The University of Iowa on Thursday reported enrollment of more than 31,200 students this fall, compared with nearly 31,700 last year.
The University of Northern Iowa reported enrollment of nearly 10,500, down from more than 11,200 last fall.
Iowa State University reported nearly 33,400 students this fall, down from nearly 35,000 last year.
The number of students enrolled from other countries dropped this year at all three universities.
Fighter jet meeting attracts hundreds
MADISON, Wis. — The possibility of locating the military’s newest fighter jets in Madison drew hundreds of people to a National Guard meeting.
The crowd at the Alliant Energy Center Thursday night in Madison was divided on whether basing the supersonic jets at Truax Field would be a good idea. The base is one of five locations under consideration for two squadrons of F-35 jets.
An environmental impact study says noise from the jets could render more than 1,000 homes “incompatible for residential use.”
The State Journal said opponents held “No F-35” signs and sang protest songs, while proponents wore blue stickers and baseball caps supporting the $90 million jets.
If selected, Truax would get 20 jets by 2024. A final decision by the Secretary of the Air Force is expected in February.
Officials link stabbing death to fatal crash
BARRON, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials in northwestern Wisconsin say the stabbing death of a woman and a fatal traffic crash are related.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday reporting the death of a woman who had been stabbed in a mobile home in Cameron. The victim was identified Friday as 22-year-old Audra Poppe, of Rice Lake.
Authorities said the mobile home belonged to 21-year-old Eldon Jackson, who died in a traffic crash hours before Poppe’s body was found. Sheriff’s officials said Jackson was driving Poppe’s car when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck on Highway 8 near Barron shortly before 6 a.m. The dump truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said they are not looking for suspects in Poppe’s death.
OREGON, Ill. — Restoration work is finally underway on a northern Illinois landmark known as the Black Hawk statue following weather-related delays.
The 108-year-old monument at Lowden State Park in the city of Oregon has spent most of the past five years beneath plastic covering to protect it from harsh weather. But workers began erecting scaffolding around the 48-foot-tall statue last Monday in preparation for the repairs.
“Hallelujah!” exclaimed Jan Stilson, the former head of the Black Hawk Restoration Team.
Quality Restorations Inc., of Wood Dale, was scheduled to begin the repair work last spring, but cold, wet weather thwarted that work, Sauk Valley Media reported.
The Black Restoration team, an extension of Oregon Together, worked to raise money to repair cracks and other damage to the monument’s surface. They also partnered on the project with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation.
Fundraising began more than a decade ago by The Friends of the Black Hawk Statue Committee.
Sculptor Lorado Taft created the Eternal Indian statue, which is also known as the Rock River Colossus, as a tribute to Native Americans. It was dedicated in 1911 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.
Site of race riot could become historic site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A central Illinois congressman says a Springfield site linked to the city’s 1908 race riot has been deemed suitable for designation as a national historic monument.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis had asked the National Park Service last year to conduct a survey of the block-long site. He said a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior found the site suitable for a historic monument designation.
Construction work in the area has uncovered the remains of seven homes, five of which were burned during the riot.
Sixteen people died during three days of rioting in August 1908 when a white mob attacked black citizens in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown.
The city of Springfield and the NAACP hope to build a memorial at the site.
Work Zone Memorial coming to Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A memorial to people killed in highway work-zone crashes is coming to the Illinois Tollway’s Hinsdale Oasis as a reminder to motorists to slow down.
The National Work Zone Memorial travels across the U.S. each year. The American Traffic Safety Services Association Foundation will display it from Monday through Sept. 23 at the Hinsdale Oasis.
The memorial wall lists the names of more than 1,400 people who have died in work zone crashes. It includes Illinois Tollway equipment operator and laborer David Schwartz. He was killed on Sept. 18, 2017 on the Tri-State Tollway, Interstate 294, by a motorist who failed to move over.
Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez said that “hosting this memorial will help spread the word of the consequences of failing to slow down and move over.”